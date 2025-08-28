Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

EPR crucial to promote responsibility

August 28, 2025 | 10:06
(0) user say
The development of a separate decree on extended producer responsibility is expected to create a clear, consistent, and practical legal framework, facilitating businesses in fulfilling their responsibilities.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MoAE) is publicly soliciting opinions from agencies, organisations, businesses, and relevant stakeholders on the draft decree regulating the recycling responsibilities for products and packaging, as well as the waste management responsibilities of producers and importers.

EPR crucial to promote responsibility
EPR is gradually being embraced by businesses as a vital part of their sustainability strategies, photo Le Toan

Ho Kien Trung, deputy director of the Department of Environment under the MoAE, said extended producer responsibility (EPR) is a crucial policy tool to promote the responsibility of producers and importers in collecting, recycling, and managing post-use products and packaging.

“The 2020 Environmental Protection Law marks a significant milestone by clearly stipulating the recycling and waste management responsibilities of producers and importers,” Trung said.

“However, as EPR is a new policy, some regulations still need clarification and resolution. Thus, this decree not only specifies the mechanisms for implementing the responsibility but also clarifies regulations on financial mechanisms to support recycling and waste management, creating a transparent, feasible legal framework aligned with the practical requirements of environmental management in the new era.”

The draft 2025 EPR decree largely incorporates the provisions of Decree No.08/2022/ND-CP on elaboration of several articles of the Law on Environmental Protection and Decree No.05/2025/ND-CP, which amend and supplementing a number of articles of Decree 08, while supplementing and clarifying certain regulations based on practical implementation.

It also provides detailed provisions on mechanisms to support recycling and waste management funded by contributions from producers and importers.

“Recent practical experience shows EPR is a new policy with a broad scope, affecting various groups such as producers, importers, and recycling businesses,” said Nguyen Hung Thinh, deputy director of the Department of Environment and a representative of the decree drafting committee.

“However, many businesses still face limitations in accessing and fully understanding EPR regulations due to the lack of a cohesive regulatory system. Currently, EPR-related provisions are integrated into comprehensive environmental decrees, which results in fragmented regulations that are difficult to reference and implement consistently,” Thinh added.

The decree drafting committee noted that developing a standalone decree comprehensively addressing EPR is both necessary and appropriate. Consolidating all EPR-related regulations into a single, independent legal document not only addresses current shortcomings but also systematises regulations in a centralised, unified, and transparent manner. This facilitates businesses in referencing and fulfilling their responsibilities, as well as supports state agencies in providing guidance, management, and oversight.

At the Green Packaging Forum in Hanoi two weeks ago, Nguyen Thanh Yen, deputy head of the Legal Issues and Policies Division of the Department of Environment under the MoAE, emphasised the central role of businesses in implementing EPR and boosting the circular economy.

He mentioned that EPR is gradually being embraced by businesses as an indispensable part of sustainable development strategy. The policy is not only about the collection and treatment of post-consumer packaging but also serves as a starting point for businesses to improve product design, optimise packaging materials and lifecycle, better manage recycling processes, and minimise environmental impact.

“In the fast-moving consumer goods sector, where packaging has a short lifecycle and high consumption rate, EPR helps businesses enhance their competitive capacity, increase compliance with international standards, and gradually integrate into global supply chains with stricter requirements on ESG,” Yen added.

Bui Le Thanh Khiet, head of the Plastic Waste Circular Economy Group at the Institute for Circular Economy Development, said the food and beverage industry is most affected by EPR due to the volume of packaging discarded annually.

According to Wifitalents’ Food Packaging Industry Statistics 2025, approximately 78 million tonnes of plastic from food packaging are generated every year. Businesses are required to declare and report through the national electronic EPR system and can choose to recycle on their own or contribute to the Environment Protection Fund.

“First and foremost, businesses need to invest in collection, classification, and recycling infrastructure, promote the application of modern processing technologies, expand cooperation with environmental technology startups, and implement digital transformation in packaging and waste management,” Khiet stated.

In the food sector, Sao Khue Food JSC (SKfood) has launched rice straws, a small product with great environmental value since 2019.

This type of straw can biodegrade on its own, without the need for collection. If released into the water environment, it will become food for fish, and when it enters the soil, it will decompose into natural fertiliser.

Pham Thi Bich Phuong, sales director of SKfood, stated, “Exporting to demanding markets implies that products must meet strict environmental standards. By meeting them, SKfood has quickly conquered the European market, where plastic straws are completely banned.”

By Hoang Kim

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
EPR MoAE Extended producer responsibility

Related Contents

US-ASEAN Business Council urges alignment on Southeast Asia circular economy

US-ASEAN Business Council urges alignment on Southeast Asia circular economy

Manufacturers lodge diverse EPR policies

Manufacturers lodge diverse EPR policies

Solutions required on EPR obligations

Solutions required on EPR obligations

GreenPlas 2025 towards a greener plastics future via policy reinforcement, partnership and investment

GreenPlas 2025 towards a greener plastics future via policy reinforcement, partnership and investment

Vietnam’s ozone protection drive delivers major climate gains

Vietnam’s ozone protection drive delivers major climate gains

Project success felt in sustainable forest management models

Project success felt in sustainable forest management models

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Energy efficiency in buildings tops organisations’ infrastructure priorities

Energy efficiency in buildings tops organisations’ infrastructure priorities

How smart infrastructure and digitalisation power the systemic transition

How smart infrastructure and digitalisation power the systemic transition

Lawmakers split over VAT on fertilisers and animal feed

Lawmakers split over VAT on fertilisers and animal feed

Kim Long deal marks turning point for Vietnam’s auto industry

Kim Long deal marks turning point for Vietnam’s auto industry

Pernod Ricard Vietnam supports flood-hit localities

Pernod Ricard Vietnam supports flood-hit localities

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020