Green SM launches Green Limo electric taxi service in Indonesia

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 September 2026 - Green SM, an all-electric ride-hailing platform, officially launches its 6-seat electric taxi service, Green Limo, in Indonesia, with 100% of its fleet featuring the spacious and well-equipped Limo Green, aiming to elevate the mobility experience in the premium electric taxi segment. On the occasion, the company also introduces a new vehicle rental program, "Rent a VinFast. Become a Green SM Driver. Be Your Own Boss," offering a range of benefits for driver partners, including a low initial payment, access to brand-new VinFast vehicles, earnings of up to IDR 14 million per month, and revenue sharing of up to 92%.



Green SM hands over the first Limo Green vehicles to driver partners in Jakarta.

Green Limo is the third four-wheel service launched by Green SM in the market, following Green Car and Green Premium, providing a mobility option specifically designed for families, larger groups, business travelers, passengers carrying more luggage, and customers who value greater space, comfort and a smooth ride throughout their journeys.

Featuring a modern exterior design and a spacious three-row cabin, the Limo Green offers the "3 Nos" advantages of an electric vehicle: no emissions, no fuel odors and no engine noise. The vehicle is also equipped with features including a multi-purpose phone charging cable, automatic air conditioning, dedicated air vents for the two rear rows, and an air filtration and deodorizing system, helping maintain a fresh, clean and comfortable cabin environment.From September 19 to 29, 2026, Green SM will officially hand over the first batch of 500 Limo Green vehicles in Jakarta to pioneering Green SM drivers at the Green SM Kemayoran Depot. In addition to vehicle handovers to pioneer driver partners, the event features test drives, program consultations and application intake, allowing prospective partners to experience VinFast's modern electric vehicles firsthand, learn more about the new vehicle rental program and receive valuable gifts when placing a deposit.To celebrate the launch of the new service, Green SM is offering a special promotion for customers using Green Limo for the first time, with 20% off the trip fare, up to IDR 50,000. The promotion is valid for 15 days from September 19 through October 3, 2026, giving customers an opportunity to experience the premium 6-seat electric taxi service at a special introductory fare.On the same day, Green SM announces its new vehicle rental program, "Rent a VinFast. Become a Green SM Driver. Be Your Own Boss," for driver partners. With an initial payment starting from just IDR 2 million and rental fees starting from IDR 254,000 per day, the program offers a range of VinFast vehicle options to suit individual needs, including Limo Green, VF e34/Nerio Green, VF 5/Herio Green and VF 6.Notably, to give driver partners greater confidence as they get started with Green SM, the program provides guaranteed daily earnings of up to IDR 400,000 during the first two months, depending on the applicable conditions, along with revenue sharing of up to 92%. Driver partners can also benefit from a range of incentives, including a sign-up bonus of IDR 1,000,000 per month, a brand bonus of IDR 676,000 per month, and an operating bonus of up to IDR 1,340,000 per month. In addition, driver partners receive free charging at V-Green charging stations, helping reduce operating costs and improve business efficiency.Pham Nhat Minh Hoang, Global CEO of Green SM,said:Throughout its global development journey, Green SM has completed approximately 850 million rides covering nearly 6 billion kilometers, helping reduce more than 800,000 tons of CO₂ emissions, equivalent to the amount of carbon absorbed by approximately 36 million trees. In Indonesia, Green SM continues to expand its all-electric mobility options, increase its coverage and enhance service quality, in line with its "5 Green Promises" commitment, contributing to greener transportation and creating positive value for local communities, the environment and the local economy.

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