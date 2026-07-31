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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Green SM launches electric taxi service in Copenhagen

July 31, 2026 | 11:36
(0) user say
Green SM officially launched its fully electric taxi service in Copenhagen, marking the Vietnamese company's first entry into the European market.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 July 2026 - Green SM today officially launched its fully electric taxi service in Copenhagen, marking the company's first entry into the European market. The launch represents an important milestone in Green SM's international expansion, following the successful rollout and operation of its services across Vietnam and several Asian markets.

Photo (22).jpg

The launch ceremony was attended by Do Quang Thai, First Secretary of the Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in the Kingdom of Denmark, together with representatives from leading Danish organizations, including 3F, Dansk Erhverv, DPT and Carnegie Investment Bank, alongside strategic partners and industry stakeholders from the transport, technology, energy, finance and infrastructure sectors.

As one of the world's leading cities in sustainable urban mobility, Copenhagen was chosen as Green SM's first European market. Here, the company aims to complement the city's existing transport network by offering another reliable, fully electric mobility option for residents and visitors alike.

In Denmark, the company operates a fully electric fleet of VinFast VF 6 and VF 8 vehicles, serving a wide range of everyday urban travel needs. Unlike many ride-hailing platforms that primarily connect passengers with independent drivers, Green SM directly owns and manages its fleet and oversees driver operations to help ensure consistent service quality and customer experience. During the initial phase of operations, Green SM will focus on establishing a reliable local operation, ensuring full compliance with Danish regulations, and continuously improving its service based on feedback from customers, drivers, and other stakeholders.

Delivering a safe, professional, and consistent customer experience begins with Green SM's drivers. Before serving customers, every driver completes comprehensive training in road safety, customer service, operating procedures, and electric vehicle operation. Together with ongoing training and a robust local operations system, this helps ensure every journey reflects the high standards Green SM is committed to delivering.

Customers can book rides through the Green SM app, available on the App Store and Google Play. Fares are displayed before each trip is confirmed, and electronic receipts are issued automatically at the end of every journey. To mark its launch in Copenhagen, Green SM is offering new customers five (5) vouchers worth 25% off each trip, up to a maximum discount of 100 DKK per ride throughout the Grand Launch period from July 30 to September 30, 2026.

Richard Nabil Chahine, CEO of Green SM Europe, said: "Cities shape the future of mobility long before companies do. Copenhagen is one of those cities. That is why beginning our European journey here carries special meaning for Green SM. We come with deep respect for the standards already established here, drawing on what we have learned from serving millions of journeys across Asia. Our ambition is simple: to become a trusted mobility partner by delivering safe, professional and fully electric journeys that people can rely on every day. If we earn that trust, growth will naturally follow."

Green SM's expansion into Europe reflects the company's long-term approach to international growth. Rather than prioritising rapid expansion, Green SM focuses on building well-structured local operations, adapting its services to local market needs, and earning trust through consistently reliable service.

With its fully electric fleet and low-emission operating model, Green SM hopes to contribute to Denmark's long-standing ambitions for more sustainable mobility while providing another practical transport choice for everyday journeys.

Founded in Vietnam in 2023, Green SM currently operates in Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, the Philippines, India and Kazakhstan. Through its fully electric fleet, technology platform and consistent operating standards, the company is steadily expanding internationally while adapting its services to local market needs.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Green SM

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