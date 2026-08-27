Green GSM Philippines launches high-end seven-seat electric taxi service

METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 August 2026 - Green GSM, an all-electric ride-hailing platform, today officially launched Premium Taxi, an upscale seven-seat taxi service in the Philippines. With an all-electric fleet of sophisticated and spacious VinFast Limo Green vehicles, the service is designed to deliver a comfortable and convenient travel experience, setting a new standard for the high-end electric taxi segment in the market.

Green GSM launches its Premium Taxi service in the Philippines.

As Green GSM's second service tier in the Philippines after Green GSM Car, Premium Taxi offers a new mobility option for groups of up to six passengers, families, business travellers, passengers carrying multiple pieces of luggage, and customers seeking a smooth ride in a pleasant and relaxing environment.



The entire Limo Green fleet is finished in black to reflect its high-end positioning, making it easily recognisable and distinguishable from the existing Green GSM Car service, which features a cyan color scheme. Alongside its modern exterior design and spacious seven-seat configuration with three rows, each Limo Green is equipped with amenities including automatic air conditioning, dedicated air vents for the two rear rows, and an air filtration system that helps keep the cabin pleasant and fresh.

Green GSM's Premium Taxi fleet exclusively uses VinFast Limo Green.

Alongside the three signature benefits of electric vehicle-zero emissions, no fuel odour and no engine noise-Green GSM's Premium Taxi also delivers a five-star service experience through carefully-selected drivers who have received high ratings for service quality. Fares are transparently displayed through in-vehicle meters and on the Green GSM app, allowing customers to conveniently track their fares and trip information.



During its initial phase, Premium Taxi will operate in Makati, Taguig, Mandaluyong and Pasig City, serving travel needs across key business districts, commercial centres, hotels and transport hubs in Metro Manila. Customers can book through the Green GSM app, hail an available vehicle on the street, or contact the customer service hotline at 02-7777-8080.

VinFast Limo Green offers a spacious seven-seat configuration and a modern exterior design.

Le Thi Thu Trang, CEO of Green GSM Philippines, said:With Premium Taxi, Green GSM expands its all-electric mobility portfolio in the Philippines to better meet customers' diverse needs. Going forward, Green GSM will continue to enhance service quality while consistently upholding its "5 Green Promises", with standards of professionalism, transparency and attentive customer care, thereby contributing to greener urban transportation.

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