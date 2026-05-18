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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Green GSM partners with 75 Philippine firms to deploy 18,497 VinFast EVs

May 18, 2026 | 14:41
(0) user say
On 15 May 2026, Green GSM signed MOUs with 75 transport companies in the Philippines to deploy 18,497 VinFast electric vehicles, boosting green transport.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 May 2026 - Green GSM has signed a series of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) and deposit agreements with transport companies and cooperatives in the Philippines, supporting the planned deployment of up to 18,497 VinFast electric vehicles for passenger transport operations across the Philippines. The agreements represent the next phase of Green GSM's expansion strategy in the Philippines through a partnership model that combines Green GSM's technology platform and operational standards with local market expertise and deployment capabilities.

The agreements involve 75 transport companies and cooperatives operating across multiple provinces and cities in the Philippines, including Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, Cavite, Pampanga, Bacolod, Batangas, Baguio, and Ozamiz. These markets continue to experience strong mobility demand alongside accelerating adoption of cleaner and more efficient urban transport solutions.

Under the partnership plan, the parties expect to deploy a fleet of 18,497 vehicles through a combination of direct investment and long-term leasing arrangements, including VinFast VF 5/Herio Green and Limo Green models optimized for ride-hailing and passenger transport operations.

The signing further expands Green GSM's standardized all-electric mobility platform across major urban markets in Southeast Asia.

Within this regional expansion strategy, the Philippines plays a key role. Green GSM is expanding through a partnership-led model that combines centralized operating standards with local execution capabilities. Following the initial deployment of 2,500 vehicles in collaboration with Xentro Group, the next phase is expected to significantly expand both fleet scale and geographic coverage.

The model combines Green GSM's standardized operating platform with locally-managed fleet operations and driver networks. This structure enables consistent service standards and scalable deployment while remaining adaptable to local market conditions. By leveraging existing transport networks, the model also creates a more practical pathway toward large-scale electric mobility adoption.

Gio Colmenares, CEO of Asia Prime Force Corporation, said: "This partnership reflects a broader shift underway across the transport industry, where scale, efficiency, and sustainability are becoming increasingly interconnected. Green GSM's platform provides a structured approach to deploying electric mobility, combining operational clarity with long-term growth potential. We see this not only as an opportunity in the Philippines, but as part of a wider transformation of urban mobility across Southeast Asia."

Ms. Dave Baldoza, Managing Director of Green EV Transport Corp and Green Fast Corporation, said: "For transport cooperatives, the transition to electric mobility is not only about technology, but also about long-term sustainability for our members. Green GSM's model enables us to modernize our fleets while maintaining operational stability and access to consistent demand. This creates a clear pathway for cooperatives to participate in the next phase of urban transport development."

Ms. Rachel Ann Villanueva, Chairwoman of Green Will Corporation, said: "Scaling electric mobility requires coordinated investment across vehicles, infrastructure, and operations. Partnership models like this demonstrate how different parts of the ecosystem can work together to enable deployment at scale. We see strong potential for this approach to accelerate adoption not only in the Philippines, but across emerging urban markets in the region."

Nguyen Van Thanh, Global CEO of GSM, said: "Electrifying transportation is no longer a future trend, but an ongoing transition already taking place across major urban centers worldwide. Southeast Asia stands out as one of the most dynamic regions for this shift. Scaling electric mobility requires more than technology. It requires operating models that can maintain consistency across markets while adapting to local conditions. Through its platform and partnership approach, Green GSM aims to advance electric mobility in a practical and sustainable way while maintaining unified service standards across the ecosystem."

Following the signing, partners are expected to complete vehicle orders and begin phased operations throughout 2026. The expansion further reinforces the transition toward large-scale electrification of urban transport networks in the Philippines, while enabling broader participation from transport companies and cooperatives in the country's evolving mobility sector. With deployment planned across multiple provinces and cities, Green GSM continues to expand a mobility model built on scalable operations, standardized service quality, and long-term sustainability objectives.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Green SM

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TagTag:
Green GSM Green GSM partners VinFast electric vehicles transport companies

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