Golden Globe Science and Technology Awards honour Vietnam’s next generation of talent

More than a celebration, the event was a night of knowledge, aspiration, and belief in a generation of young people who dare to dream big, push boundaries, and persist through challenges in pursuit of scientific research. Thus, they can affirm themselves and contribute to serving the nation and the community.

Ten outstanding young faces were named in the Golden Globe Science and Technology Awards category. These individuals are working tirelessly to address some of the most pressing global challenges, from clean energy, AI, and new materials to precision medicine and biotechnology.

This year’s awards attracted 83 young scientists, up 34 per cent from 2024. Among them, 26 Vietnamese talents are working in the world’s leading sci-tech hubs, such as the US, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, France, and Sweden. It is clear that Vietnamese people are not only global citizens but also capable of conquering new frontiers of knowledge.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam Science and Technology Female Student Awards also recorded 176 excellent nominations from 45 universities, up nearly 60 per cent from a year ago. Among them, there were four ethnic minority female students and 24 young Party members. They prove that Vietnamese women are fully capable of excelling in fields once dominated by men.

At the ceremony, Nguyen Minh Triet, secretary of the Central Committee of the Youth Union and chairman of the awards council, said, “In this new era of national development, the Golden Globe and Science and Technology Female Student Awards have the mission of discovering, nurturing, and unlocking young talents – the future leaders of Vietnam.”

He added, “We highly appreciate the quality of this year’s awards, which reflect the pioneering spirit of Vietnamese youth in the new era of national development. During the journey, we also recognise the support of organisations, businesses, schools, and teachers who have helped young people access knowledge and nurture their passion for scientific research.”

The awards also highlight the ecosystem that cultivates young scientific talent while promoting innovation, collaboration, and creativity. Thus, a new generation of young intellectuals is taking shape. They are fearless in the face of challenges, venturing into new areas, bringing their knowledge to serve society, and elevating Vietnam on the global stage.

Do Van Chien, chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnamese Fatherland Front, said, “Science, technology, and innovation are fundamental to determining the nation’s position in the global era. The nations at the forefront of technology are the ones shaping the future of humanity.”

He called on ministries, sectors, and social organisations to review and refine policies that identify and support young scientific talents, from tax, land, and credit incentives to the establishment of talent incubation and innovation centres within universities, research institutes, and high-tech zones.

“It is vital to build a global network of Vietnamese experts, mobilising social resources, enterprises, and scholarship funds to empower young talents, turning knowledge into real national power,” he added.

On the sidelines of the event, Nguyen Duy Hung, member of the Board of Directors at Tan Hiep Phat Beverage Group, said, “Tan Hiep Phat has accompanied the Golden Globe Science and Technology Awards for 14 consecutive years – a journey of unwavering support with the belief in the power of Vietnamese people.”

“A nation’s strength lies not only in its material resources but also in knowledge and the will of its people. Tan Hiep Phat supports the Golden Globe Awards with a view to empower young intellectuals. With the ‘nothing is impossible’ spirit, they are shaping the future of Vietnam,” Hung said.

As a Vietnamese enterprise pioneering in the field of healthy beverages, Tan Hiep Phat remains steadfast to the philosophy: dare to think, dare to do, and dare to be different, putting people at the heart of all development.

The Golden Globe Awards become a bridge between knowledge, businesses, and the community, between scientific passion and the practical journey of value creation.

Le Duy Dung, who won the Golden Globe Awards in the IT, digital transformation, and automation, said, “The 2025 Golden Globe Awards were a great encouragement for myself. It opens up an opportunity for me to connect with young scientists at home and abroad, contributing to bringing Vietnamese technology to the world.”

“Whenever I want to stop, I always remind myself that there is companionship and support around me. Scientific research is a long-term journey, not a short-term race,” he added.

At the ceremony, Vu Phuong Thanh, who has conquered the most extreme races in the world, shared, “The moment of honour is just the beginning. Behind it is a journey of perseverance and relentless efforts of young Vietnamese scientists. They inspire me to conquer new challenges, which is aligned with the spirit of number one energy: dare to pursue, and dare not stop.”

The spirit “Fuel the energy, persist your passion to become your number one version” is the invisible thread connecting people across fields from sport to science and creativity. Whether in a harsh environment or the laboratories, they have the shared aspirations to push their limits and reach new heights.

From young scientists researching renewable energy and AI to female students devoted to biotechnology labs, all are writing a new chapter for Vietnamese intellect. Each idea, each project, and each act of perseverance affirms that Vietnam can rise powerfully through science and innovation.

The Golden Globe Awards are not only a destination but also a journey of spreading inspiration. Thus, every young Vietnamese person, wherever they are, can be energised to move forward, to dream bigger, and to dare to realise their dreams.

