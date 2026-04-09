GEVA boosts Vietnam’s green export push

GEVA-supported enterprises at the Taiwan Lunar New Year Fair.

The project Green Export Incubation and Acceleration through Voluntary Sustainability Standards (VSS) – GEVA has played and continues to play an important bridging role, enabling enterprises to progressively integrate more deeply into global value chains.

Through one-on-one advisory support with experts, enterprises participating in GEVA have not only been assisted in reviewing and refining their business models and strengthening their green export orientation, but have also been progressively equipped with the knowledge, tools, and capabilities required to adapt to the increasingly demanding conditions of international markets.

This support has been designed practically, focusing on key areas such as business models, export operations, sustainability standards, packaging development, intellectual property, and branding. Such a process not only enhances enterprises’ internal capacities, but also contributes to fostering market-oriented thinking, strengthening personnel, and laying the groundwork for structured, long-term export strategies.

Building upon this foundation, GEVA’s international market connection activities have been implemented as a subsequent step and, at the same time, as a critical stage through which enterprises begin engaging directly with export markets. In this context, market connection is not regarded as an opportunistic starting point, but rather as a follow-on phase after enterprises have attained a certain degree of preparedness in terms of capacity, products, messaging, and development.

This approach enables enterprises to enter international markets in a more proactive manner, assess the suitability of their products, better understand the needs and expectations of international partners, and continue refining their products and strategies in pursuit of a sustainable and well-directed green export pathway.

Presence at international trade fairs

One of GEVA’s key interventions has been to support enterprises in participating in international trade fairs and exhibitions to create opportunities for direct engagement with buyers, product validation, and the expansion of partnership networks.

In September 2025, the project collaborated with the Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association (VPSA) to organise two booths at Vietnam Sourcing Expo 2025, a large-scale trade promotion event that brought together a significant number of international buyers and exporting enterprises. Through this activity, GEVA supported 17 enterprises within the venture network in rotating product displays and facilitated seven one-on-one B2B matching sessions with international partners. Nearly 70 prospective buyers were reached, generating encouraging indications of market demand and interest in Vietnamese agricultural and food products.

In January 2026 GEVA participated in the Taiwan Lunar New Year Fair 2026, establishing three booths and sponsoring five enterprises from the Incubation and Acceleration Programme in the coffee and spice sectors to showcase their products and connect with the market. Direct participation in a consumer fair enabled these enterprises to engage with local consumers and gain a clearer understanding of purchasing behaviour, consumer preferences, and market expectations.

In March 2026, GEVA continued this support by sponsoring three booths for selected spice enterprises to participate in the International Pepper and Spice Conference 2026 organised by VPSA. Through this event, participating enterprises were able not only to strengthen connections within the industry network, but also to engage directly with potential domestic and international buyers, stay informed of market trends, and gain insights into the strategic direction of the sector.

Online conferences

In parallel with in-person activities, GEVA organised four online green export market connection conferences focusing on key markets, namely Taiwan, Canada, the EU, and Japan. At each conference, speakers and participating partners– organisations with experience in market advisory and market connection and with networks of prospective buyers–shared information on import regulations, technical standards, consumer trends, and practical considerations for market entry. These exchanges contributed to supporting enterprises in accessing international markets in a more systematic manner.

Connect to the Japanese market – GEVA Project

Following the conferences, the list and product profiles of 23 enterprises participating in the Green Export Incubation and Acceleration Programme were consolidated and shared with market partners, buyers, and potential retail chains, thereby helping to encourage opportunities for commercial connection and cooperation.

Beyond the timeframe and scope of the funded project, GEVA and its partners remain committed to their role as a bridge for Vietnamese enterprises–from providing market intelligence and facilitating partner connections to offering strategic guidance on appropriate market entry approaches–thereby progressively reducing risks and enhancing the prospects for successful export activities.

Providing market intelligence

In parallel with the conferences, GEVA has directed its efforts towards developing market reports as a foundational knowledge resource for enterprises. Insights shared by experts and partners during the conferences will be systematised, analysed, and transformed into in-depth reports in collaboration with the speakers. These reports will cover consumer trends, import procedures, and sustainability standards in the agricultural sector.

These reports are expected to be published soon and will serve as practical reference tools for enterprises– particularly small and medium-sized enterprises–by enhancing their understanding of market conditions, enabling them to prepare more proactively, and supporting them in progressively meeting export requirements. The reports will contribute to mitigating risks and improving access to international markets.

Connect to the Canadian market – GEVA Project.

A green export ecosystem

The combination of strengthening internal capacities and facilitating market connections has created a comprehensive approach for enterprise support. Within this, direct exposure to export markets is regarded as an essential and decisive factor in the transition from being “ready” to being genuinely capable of exporting.

Through participation in trade fairs, engagement with buyers, and access to insights from experts and market connection organisations, enterprises can better understand actual market requirements–from product standards and consumer behaviour to partner expectations. These are dimensions that theoretical training alone cannot fully substitute.

Through this approach, GEVA is developing a practical support model that enables enterprises to “test, learn, and adjust” within real market environments, progressively refining both products and business strategies. This approach not only enhances export readiness and reduces risks, but also contributes to encouraging greener and more sustainable enterprise development, while fostering a green export support ecosystem aimed at increasing the value of Vietnamese agricultural products and strengthening Vietnam’s position in global markets.

GEVA showcases sustainable agricultural products at Vietnam International Sourcing Expo The GEVA project showcased sustainable agricultural products and took proactive steps to expand international business connections at the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2025.

Voluntary Sustainability Standards pave way for Vietnam’s agricultural exports A single rejected shipment can take years for an exporter to rebuild trust with international partners, and may even tarnish the reputation of an entire sector. By contrast, exporters that consistently meet required standards can benefit from “green lane” clearance, enjoying faster inspections and lower logistics costs.