Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

From standards to strategy: building Vietnam’s green export capability

April 03, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
Sustainability standards alone are not enough–Vietnamese enterprises must integrate them into market-driven business models to unlock real export opportunities.
From standards to strategy: building Vietnam’s green export capability

Sustainable export is increasingly viewed as a holistic capability rather than a certification exercise. While Voluntary Sustainability Standards (VSS) remain important, international buyers are placing greater emphasis on how these standards are implemented across the entire value chain.

In many cases, businesses still approach VSS as a technical requirement. However, without alignment with a clear business model and market demand, certifications alone rarely translate into competitive advantage or stable export orders.

A comprehensive approach to green export readiness

The GEVA (Green Export Incubation and Acceleration) initiative, funded by the Swiss government and initiated by KisStartup, adopts a system-wide approach. Instead of treating VSS as an end goal, the scheme positions them within a broader framework of green export capability.

Through digital tools, enterprises can assess their readiness for green exports, including business model alignment, operational capacity, and compliance with sustainability practices. In parallel, global platforms such as Standards Map are introduced to help firms identify relevant standards across different markets and sectors.

Based on these insights, companies are supported in developing structured transition roadmaps, enabling them to access export markets. Training programmes delivered across multiple provinces further strengthen knowledge on sustainable exports and business model transformation.

A notable feature of the initiative is its post-training coaching, where enterprises receive hands-on support to refine operations, integrate sustainability into production and export processes, measure environmental and social impacts, and prepare for certification and international market entry.

From standards to strategy: building Vietnam’s green export capability
GEVA-supported enterprises at the Taiwan Lunar New Year Fair, promoting products and exploring export opportunities

Reframing sustainability standards in business strategy

Experts note that sustainability standards should be embedded within a broader business journey, starting from market demand rather than internal assumptions.

In essence, sustainable export is a business model challenge. Standards only create value when enterprises clearly understand their target customers, pricing strategies, cost structures, and risk management capacity.

An 8-step roadmap for green export readiness

A practical roadmap has been proposed to guide enterprises:

  • Start with market demand: Identify target markets and customer requirements before selecting standards
  • Align with business model: Ensure standards fit with value proposition, pricing, and operations
  • Assess current capacity: Review gaps across production, governance, and export readiness
  • Prioritise actions: Focus on feasible steps based on available resources
  • Engage the right advisors: Work with partners who link standards to real business practices
  • Integrate into operations: Embed sustainability in daily processes, including traceability and compliance
  • Select recognised certification bodies: Ensure certifications are accepted in target markets
  • Sustain long-term integration: Treat VSS as a foundation for strategy, branding, and partnerships

Towards long-term competitiveness

Rather than simply helping enterprises “meet standards,” the broader objective is to build lasting green export capabilities. This requires integrating sustainability into core business strategy, strengthening execution capacity, and aligning with evolving global market expectations.

From standards to strategy: building Vietnam’s green export capability
Sustainability standards reshaping Vietnam’s trade landscape Sustainability standards reshaping Vietnam’s trade landscape

As global markets tighten technical barriers and impose stricter sustainability standards, Vietnamese agricultural exporters are finding themselves at a critical crossroads.
Voluntary Sustainability Standards pave way for Vietnam’s agricultural exports Voluntary Sustainability Standards pave way for Vietnam’s agricultural exports

A single rejected shipment can take years for an exporter to rebuild trust with international partners, and may even tarnish the reputation of an entire sector. By contrast, exporters that consistently meet required standards can benefit from “green lane” clearance, enjoying faster inspections and lower logistics costs.
GEVA a launchpad for Vietnam’s agricultural exports GEVA a launchpad for Vietnam’s agricultural exports

Green Export Acceleration through Voluntary Sustainability Standards (GEVA) is expected to become a pioneering model that empowers agricultural enterprises to integrate sustainability standards into their business strategies and drive green transformation.

By Trong Hieu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Voluntary Sustainability Standards Green exports ssustainable development VSS GEVA KISSTARTUP

Related Contents

GEVA a launchpad for Vietnam’s agricultural exports

GEVA a launchpad for Vietnam’s agricultural exports

Voluntary Sustainability Standards pave way for Vietnam’s agricultural exports

Voluntary Sustainability Standards pave way for Vietnam’s agricultural exports

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Haiphong training programme targets productivity and growth

Haiphong training programme targets productivity and growth

Firms pivot to restructuring amid economic uncertainty

Firms pivot to restructuring amid economic uncertainty

SABECO adopts cautious 2026 plan amid industry pressures

SABECO adopts cautious 2026 plan amid industry pressures

Carebot enters Vietnamese healthcare market

Carebot enters Vietnamese healthcare market

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Starlink services to be available in Vietnam

Starlink services to be available in Vietnam

Green SM Indonesia signs investment loan with Bank Central Asia

Green SM Indonesia signs investment loan with Bank Central Asia

Pullman Ninh Binh prepares for opening

Pullman Ninh Binh prepares for opening

AEON maintains stable prices to help ease cost pressures on consumers

AEON maintains stable prices to help ease cost pressures on consumers

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020