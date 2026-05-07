Standard Chartered Vietnam launches innovative Sustainable Deposit

This also marks the first Sustainable Deposit transaction for the bank in Vietnam, successfully booked with a European multinational corporate client.

The move enables corporate clients to seamlessly integrate sustainability into their everyday liquidity management, without compromising on tenor and flexibility, while enjoying competitive yields. This is achieved by referencing the funds against Standard Chartered’s Sustainable Finance asset portfolio.

The product offers clients a simple and tangible way to demonstrate their commitment to channelling their capital to supporting the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, while continuing to meet their treasury needs flexibly.

The idea was developed under Standard Chartered’s externally verified Green and Sustainable Product Framework, which details the bank’s approach for ensuring strong governance, transparency, and credibility around the development of sustainable products at the bank.

"The launch in Vietnam reflects our commitment to being a catalyst for change. By enabling our corporate and investment clients to align their liquidity with sustainable development goals, we are diversifying and expanding our innovative product suite to support inclusive growth in our markets”, said Nguyen Thuy Hanh, CEO and head of Coverage, Corporate & Investment Banking at Standard Chartered Vietnam.

Standard Chartered has been honoured as the Best Bank for Sustainable Finance in Asia-Pacific at the Asset Triple A Awards 2026. This reinforces the bank's market-leading capability in delivering innovative, value-adding solutions that meet the evolving ESG needs of its clients.

Vietnamese firms are resetting their strategy for global markets Speaking to VIR’s Nhue Man, the CEO of Standard Chartered Vietnam, Nguyen Thuy Hanh, highlights how rising sustainability requirements, digitalisation, and market diversification are redefining the way Vietnamese corporates approach global markets.

Standard Chartered and ACCA deepen collaboration to develop Vietnam’s talent for a sustainable future Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam and ACCA have strengthened their collaboration to support talent development in Vietnam, reaffirming their shared commitment to building future-ready capabilities for the finance and banking sector.