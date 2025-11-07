GEVA showcases sustainable agricultural products at Vietnam International Sourcing Expo

From September 4 to 6, the initiative facilitated seven one-on-one business-to-business (B2B) sessions with global buyers and nearly 70 potential international partners – a significant step towards strengthening Vietnam's green trade.

The presence of GEVA's booth at the expo marked a highlight in the agricultural sector's exhibition area, underscoring Vietnam's growing commitment to sustainable and responsible trade. Organised in collaboration with the Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association and supported by the Swiss Import Promotion Programme, GEVA's participation aimed to introduce and promote Vietnamese agricultural products that meet international Voluntary Sustainability Standards .

This effort not only enhances Vietnam's reputation as a reliable exporter of high-quality and sustainable goods but also paves the way for long-term trade partnerships in global markets.

During the three-day event, GEVA brought together 17 Vietnamese enterprises from its network to showcase a wide range of locally sourced agricultural products, including spices, nuts, coffee, and value-added processed goods.

Designed with a contemporary and eco-friendly aesthetic that also reflects Vietnam's local identity, the GEVA booth quickly attracted attention from both domestic and international visitors. Each product on display was aligned with the principles of sustainable production, transparency, and environmental responsibility, reflecting Vietnamese producers' efforts to meet the rising global demand for green and traceable products.

Beyond the exhibition, GEVA actively engaged in business matchmaking activities. In total, seven direct B2B meetings were held with international buyers, including distributors, manufacturers, retailers, and hospitality industry representatives. Additionally, GEVA initiated contact with nearly 70 potential partners, documenting specific market interests and opportunities for follow-up collaboration.

According to GEVA representatives, all participating Vietnamese companies' profiles were shared with international buyers after the event to facilitate future business connections and cooperation.

GEVA – short for Green Export Incubation and Acceleration through Voluntary Sustainability Standards – is an initiative developed by KisStartup under the SwissTrade Programme, funded by the Swiss government through the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, and jointly implemented by the International Trade Centre and Vietrade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The project aims to support Vietnamese small- and medium-sized enterprises in agricultural sectors – particularly spices, nuts, and coffee – by improving their competitiveness, providing advisory and training services, and facilitating access to export markets that prioritise sustainability.

“Vietnamese exporters are increasingly targeting high-value markets, yet most of our products remain raw commodities without distinct brand identity,” said Nguyen Dang Tuan Minh, founder of KisStartup. "In these markets, compliance with sustainability standards is no longer optional. Large buyers and processors set strict requirements because they are accountable to end consumers. If Vietnamese suppliers want to join global supply chains, they must meet these expectations."

The GEVA booth at the expo not only served as a platform to promote Vietnam's agricultural image as high-quality, sustainable, and environmentally responsible, but also reaffirmed the project's emerging role in advancing green trade and supporting local businesses in accessing international markets.

According to GEVA's organisers, the outcomes achieved at the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2025 represent an important milestone in the journey towards sustainable export growth. The project plans to continue working with participating enterprises to follow up on buyer interests, nurture partnerships, and foster long-term business relationships.

With continued collaboration among industry associations, trade promotion agencies, and the business community, GEVA aspires to expand its model of sustainable trade linkage – helping Vietnamese agricultural products gain stronger footholds in demanding markets and strengthening the country's presence on the global trade map.

