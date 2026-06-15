Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CUKTECH 6 Ultra 100W smart display charger launches in Philippines on June 14

June 15, 2026 | 14:39
(0) user say
CUKTECH has announced that its flagship CUKTECH 6 Ultra 100W Smart Display Charger officially launched in the Philippine market on June 14.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 June 2026 - CUKTECH, the pioneer in high-performance charging, today announced that its flagship CUKTECH 6 Ultra Charger will officially hit the Philippine market on June 14 at 8:00 PM.

CUKTECH 6 Ultra 100W


Blending massive power, intelligent interaction, and ultimate safety, this charger is tailor-made for Filipino young professionals, digital nomads, and heavy social media users who demand efficient multi-device charging.

100W Max Output & Universal Compatibility

Perfect for frequent island-hopping and mobile workflows, the CUKTECH 6 Ultra features a 2C1A triple-port design. It is 29% smaller than conventional 67W chargers and includes a premium 1-meter 6A 240W braided cable.

Equipped with intelligent dynamic power allocation and the ADC 2.0 protocol, it seamlessly supports both Android and Apple ecosystems:

Android Flash Charging: Powers the Xiaomi 17 Pro to ≈ 71% (100W Max) and the Samsung S26 Ultra to ≈ 78% (60W Max) in just 30 minutes.

Apple Fast Charging: Intelligently recognizes and displays real-time battery status for the iPhone 15–17 series, boosting a MacBook Air (M3) to ≈ 53% (65W Max) in 30 minutes.

"Cool Bot" AI Screen: A Fun, Visualized Experience

Catering to the vibrant nature of Filipino consumers, the charger debuts a 0.96-inch HD smart screen featuring an interactive mascot named "cool bot". It dynamically shifts expressions—from napping (standby), to energetic (charging), to rocking sunglasses (fully charged soon)—based on the status. The UI also supports a 180° rotation, providing real-time data on power, voltage, and current to make charging genuinely fun.

In-House OPC 2.0 & Advanced Cooling

To combat tropical heat and local grid fluctuations, CUKTECH delivers robust safety. Powered by the in-house OPC (Optimized Charging 2.0) system, it auto-regulates current to prevent battery degradation on flagship devices. Combined with an industry-leading GaN architecture and 24-hour smart temperature control, it stays cool and maintains top speeds even during peak summer.

18-Month Warranty, Dropping June 14

The CUKTECH 6 Ultra 100W comes backed by a reassuring 18-month official warranty. The product launches at 8:00 PM (Manila Time) on June 14 via CUKTECH's official stores on Shopee. Turn every charge into a moment of fun and efficiency with CUKTECH!

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By CUKTECH

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CUKTECH 6 Ultra Smart Display Charger Philippines Launch

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

DeRAMA, Singapore's first Korean postpartum confinement centre, reaches full capacity

DeRAMA, Singapore's first Korean postpartum confinement centre, reaches full capacity

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

DeRAMA, Singapore's first Korean postpartum confinement centre, reaches full capacity

DeRAMA, Singapore's first Korean postpartum confinement centre, reaches full capacity

Vietnam's regional aviation sector yet to take off

Vietnam's regional aviation sector yet to take off

Mechanical engineering drives Ho Chi Minh City’s growth in Q1

Mechanical engineering drives Ho Chi Minh City’s growth in Q1

PV Power Services, SOOSAN team up to expand technical service for power plants

PV Power Services, SOOSAN team up to expand technical service for power plants

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020