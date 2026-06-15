CUKTECH 6 Ultra 100W smart display charger launches in Philippines on June 14

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 June 2026 - CUKTECH, the pioneer in high-performance charging, today announced that its flagship CUKTECH 6 Ultra Charger will officially hit the Philippine market on June 14 at 8:00 PM.

Blending massive power, intelligent interaction, and ultimate safety, this charger is tailor-made for Filipino young professionals, digital nomads, and heavy social media users who demand efficient multi-device charging.100W Max Output & Universal CompatibilityPerfect for frequent island-hopping and mobile workflows, the CUKTECH 6 Ultra features a 2C1A triple-port design. It is 29% smaller than conventional 67W chargers and includes a premium 1-meter 6A 240W braided cable.Equipped with intelligent dynamic power allocation and the ADC 2.0 protocol, it seamlessly supports both Android and Apple ecosystems:Android Flash Charging: Powers the Xiaomi 17 Pro to ≈ 71% (100W Max) and the Samsung S26 Ultra to ≈ 78% (60W Max) in just 30 minutes.Apple Fast Charging: Intelligently recognizes and displays real-time battery status for the iPhone 15–17 series, boosting a MacBook Air (M3) to ≈ 53% (65W Max) in 30 minutes."Cool Bot" AI Screen: A Fun, Visualized ExperienceCatering to the vibrant nature of Filipino consumers, the charger debuts a 0.96-inch HD smart screen featuring an interactive mascot named "cool bot". It dynamically shifts expressions—from napping (standby), to energetic (charging), to rocking sunglasses (fully charged soon)—based on the status. The UI also supports a 180° rotation, providing real-time data on power, voltage, and current to make charging genuinely fun.In-House OPC 2.0 & Advanced CoolingTo combat tropical heat and local grid fluctuations, CUKTECH delivers robust safety. Powered by the in-house OPC (Optimized Charging 2.0) system, it auto-regulates current to prevent battery degradation on flagship devices. Combined with an industry-leading GaN architecture and 24-hour smart temperature control, it stays cool and maintains top speeds even during peak summer.18-Month Warranty, Dropping June 14The CUKTECH 6 Ultra 100W comes backed by a reassuring 18-month official warranty. The product launches at 8:00 PM (Manila Time) on June 14 via CUKTECH's official stores on Shopee. Turn every charge into a moment of fun and efficiency with CUKTECH!

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