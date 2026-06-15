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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

UFC champion Ilia Topuria, recently joined 1win VIP Community, headlines historic UFC Freedom 250

June 15, 2026 | 14:29
(0) user say
International brand 1win has highlighted the recent acceptance of undefeated UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria into its VIP Community, as the fighter prepares for the historic UFC Freedom 250 main event in Mexico City.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 June 2026 - As UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria prepares for one of the biggest fights of his career, international brand 1win highlights the recent acceptance of the undefeated MMA superstar to the 1win VIP Community, ahead of the historic UFC Freedom 250 event on June 14.

IMG 8165

Topuria officially joined the global 1win VIP Community on June 2, becoming part of the brand's exclusive project that unites prominent figures from sports, music, and entertainment. Two weeks later, he is set to headline UFC Freedom 250 against Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title unification bout in the White House. The event is already being described as one of the most memorable spectacles in combat sports history.

"It's not gonna be the biggest in UFC history – it's gonna be one of the biggest events in sports history," Topuria said ahead of the fight.

The bout marks the first defense of the lightweight title Topuria captured last year when he knocked out former champion Charles Oliveira to become only the tenth fighter in UFC history to win titles in two different weight classes. Holding a professional record of 17-0-0, "El Matador" Topuria enters the contest looking to further cement his legacy.

Known for his confidence and tireless pursuit of excellence, Topuria believes success is built on preparation rather than chance, a mindset that aligns closely with the philosophy behind the 1win VIP Community.

"Life is a game. Most people sit and hope for luck. I find it inefficient. I prefer control and precision, because when you set your own rules, winning stops being a surprise. If that's your way of life, you're welcome at my table with 1win," stressed Topuria upon joining the 1win VIP community.

The fighter has repeatedly demonstrated confidence ahead of his clash with Gaethje, emphasizing his discipline, hard work, and dedication.

Ilia Topuria joins a growing roster of internationally recognized athletes and entertainers engaging with 1win, including 1win VIP member, rapper Tyga, and brand ambassadors and UFC fighters Jon Jones, Gable Steveson, and Ignacio Bahamondes.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By 1win

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
UFC UFC lightweight champion 1win VIP Community UFC Freedom 250

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