Kaohsiung launches new tourism brand campaign targeting 28 million people across Asia

KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN - MediaOutReach Newswire - 12 June 2026 - The Kaohsiung City Government Tourism Bureau has unveiled its new international tourism brand, "KEEP VIBRANT KAOHSIUNG." By executing a promotional blitz across Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, and Malaysia, the city has effectively enhanced its international profile.

Kaohsiung's new international tourism advertisement lighting up the iconic Dotonbori district in Osaka, Japan.

Ocean Blue: Symbolizing the city's harbor spirit and maritime soul.

Passionate Orange: Representing the legendary warmth and hospitality of the locals.

Modern Purple: Highlighting the city's creative edge and technological innovation.

Kaohsiung's rising international profile is backed by glowing industry recognition. According to the travel platform Expedia, Kaohsiung was ranked the world's fourth-best "hidden gem" for value-conscious travelers during Japan's 2026 Golden Week. Currently the top-trending destination in Taiwan, the city continues to outperform international competitors in growth and traveler interest."Kaohsiung's unique blend of mountains, sea, rivers, and harbours, combined with a multicultural vibe and a high-tech urban pulse, creates an unparalleled maritime city experience," said Kao Min-lin, Director-General of the Tourism Bureau. Kao noted that the city has consistently earned the Taiwan's highest tourism satisfaction ratings—a fact reinforced by accolades from international platforms such as Agoda and Klook.The new brand identity utilizes a modern geometric design and vibrant color blocks to reflect the city's dynamic character:To capture diverse market segments, the Tourism Bureau produced three cinematic promotional videos featuring a Western backpacker, an Asian honeymoon couple, and a Muslim family. These videos showcase curated "One Day in Kaohsiung" itineraries, featuring iconic sites such as Cijin, Weiwuying Arts Center, Lotus Pond, Fo Guang Shan, and local indigenous communities.The "KEEP VIBRANT KAOHSIUNG" campaign is currently dominating high-traffic landmarks across Asia, with an estimated annual reach of 28 million viewers. Key locations include Seomyeon Station in Busan, Dotonbori district in Osaka, The Café Apartments in Ho Chi Minh City, and premier shopping districts in Kuala Lumpur.To maximize local resonance, the campaign features region-specific slogans: "Japan–Taiwan Friendship: Passionate Kaohsiung" for Japan, "Taiwan Sensibility: Vibrant Kaohsiung" for South Korea, "Check-in CaoHung" for Vietnam, and "Ria Kaohsiung" for Malaysia. Through this unified yet localized approach, Kaohsiung invites the world to experience a city where rich cultural heritage meets a contemporary, high-energy lifestyle.

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