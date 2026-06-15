XTransfer marks European milestone with strategic banking partnerships at Money20/20 Europe 2026

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MediaOutReach Newswire - 12 June 2026 - XTransfer, the world's leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform, marked a milestone in its growing European presence at Money20/20 Europe 2026 in Amsterdam. Building on strong engagement throughout the event, the company announced two strategic collaborations with international financial institutions BBVA and Societe Generale, reinforcing its commitment to partnering with top-tier banks to modernise cross-border payment infrastructure for SMEs worldwide.

XTransfer announced partnerships with BBVA and Societe Generale during Money20/20 Europe 2026.

XTransfer processed more than US$60 billion in total payment volume (TPV) in 2025 and, as of 31 March 2026, has served approximately 897,000 registered clients, with payment services covering more than 200 countries and regions. The platform is scaling as a critical infrastructure layer, connecting SMEs to secure and compliant cross-border payment capabilities traditionally reserved for larger corporates.



The new collaborations support XTransfer's long-term strategy to deepen X-Net, its unified B2B cross-border settlement network and risk management platform. X-Net links financial institutions and import-export enterprises through end-to-end, cross-bank payment connections and centralised risk controls. By combining bank-grade resilience and regulatory expertise with platform-enabled digital connectivity, XTransfer aims to deliver faster, more predictable, and easier-to-automate cross-border payment experiences across major trade corridors.



The initiatives also align with XTransfer's focus on addressing persistent pain points that constrain trade and cash flow for SMEs, particularly those operating in and with emerging markets. Businesses often face fragmented local collection options, limited transparency over fees and FX, lengthy and unpredictable settlement cycles, and complex onboarding and compliance processes. By expanding local-currency collection, improving FX conversion reliability, and strengthening regulated settlement connectivity, XTransfer aims to reduce friction for SMEs trading into and out of fast-growing markets, supporting a shift from informal channels to secure, compliant payment rails.



At Money20/20 Europe 2026, XTransfer brought the momentum of its partnership announcements to the official Money20/20 stage and hosted a fireside chat featuring Violas Xiao, Singapore & Latin America CEO of XTransfer, titled "Across Borders & Beyond Boundaries: Women Shaping the Next Era of Global Payments," with speakers from BBVA, HSBC, Visa and BNP Paribas.



https://www.xtransfer.com

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