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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

PETRONAS launches next-generation Syntium lubricant meeting latest API and ILSAC standards

June 15, 2026 | 14:32
(0) user say
PETRONAS Lubricants International has introduced the next generation of its PETRONAS Syntium lubricant as part of a phased global rollout, featuring upgraded formulations meeting the latest API SQ and ILSAC GF-7 standards.

MELAKA, MALAYSIA - MediaOutReach Newswire - 12 June 2026 - PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) has introduced the next generation of its all-new PETRONAS Syntium as part of a phased global rollout, featuring upgraded formulations that meet the latest API SQ and ILSAC GF-7 standards.

PETRONAS Syntium Supreme, formulated with CoolTech+™ technology to enhance engine protection and fuel efficiency for high-performance driving.
PETRONAS Syntium Supreme, formulated with CoolTech+™ technology to enhance engine protection and fuel efficiency for high-performance driving.


Developed through decades of Formula One-winning experience and Fluid Technology Solutions™ expertise, the new range is designed to deliver enhanced engine protection, fuel efficiency and performance, bringing motorsport-proven technology into everyday reliability for motorists.

Rather than offering a single catch-all solution, the portfolio comprises four purpose-built variants, each developed to meet specific driving needs, from high-performance and Japanese engines to everyday vehicles and hybrid powertrains. The new range simplifies the choice for consumers, offering a streamlined selection of oils that meet the latest industry standards while supporting improved fuel efficiency and engine performance.

  • PETRONAS Syntium Supreme: Designed for high-performance vehicles. Featuring CoolTech+™ technology, it cuts engine wear and maximises fuel efficiency by up to 13%*.
  • PETRONAS Syntium Supreme GLV2: Made ideally for Japanese engines. JASO GLV-2 approvals assure up to 19%** better fuel efficiency and a higher shear stability for highly demanding Japanese cars.
  • PETRONAS Syntium Prime: Reliable, long-lasting engine defence for everyday vehicles, featuring Active Defense™ technology to ensure consistent performance across everyday driving conditions for stress-free driving.
  • PETRONAS Syntium Hybrid: Specifically engineered to meet the unique demands of hybrid powertrains. CoolTech-H™ technology delivers targeted protection during frequent stop-start cycles and across the lower operating temperatures typical of hybrid operation.

*Based on industry standard testing, where PETRONAS Syntium Supreme exceeded the ACEA C5 fuel economy limit. Actual performance may vary by vehicle and driving conditions.

**Based on field trial data over a 12,000km test under real-life driving conditions, comparing 0W-20 JASO GLV2a against API SQ/GF-7 reference oil. Actual fuel efficiency may vary depending on vehicle model, driving behaviour and operating conditions.

PETRONAS Lubricants International Regional Managing Director Asia, Noorhana Abdul Habib said, "The new PETRONAS Syntium range marks a defining step in advancing lubricant innovation, delivering uncompromising quality solutions to workshops and motorists across Malaysia and Asia. Powered by next-generation formulations aligned with the latest API SQ standard, it enhances fuel efficiency and engine performance, empowering motorists with cutting-edge technology that delivers excellence in every drive."

The all-new PETRONAS Syntium range has been launched in Malaysia, Japan and selected European markets. The rollout will expand across key Asia-Pacific markets throughout the year, making the range available at PETRONAS AutoExpert locations and authorised workshop networks in countries including China, Indonesia and Thailand by the end of 2026.

http://www.pli-petronas.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By PETRONAS Lubricants International

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TagTag:
Petronas PETRONAS Lubricants International PETRONAS Syntium lubricant API standards ILSAC standards

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