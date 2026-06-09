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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Kapsch TrafficCom secures three video-based tolling projects in New Zealand

June 09, 2026 | 14:53
(0) user say
Kapsch TrafficCom has been awarded three new video-based tolling projects by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, strengthening the company's presence in New Zealand's intelligent transportation systems market.

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND, - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 June 2026 - Kapsch TrafficCom, a globally recongized leader in intelligent transportation systems and tolling solutions, has been awarded three new video-based tolling projects by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) of New Zealand.

The projects were awarded between November and December 2025 and represent a combined contract value of more than NZD 8.5 million. Delivery timelines extend from late 2026 through early 2028.

Daniel Vazquez, EVP APAC at Kapsch TrafficCom, comments on the project awards: "We are proud to deepen our successful partnership with NZTA. Our tolling technology is proven in New Zealand and globally, and road users and our partners are already familiar with our system, allowing even closer cooperation in delivery and operation."

Across all three projects, Kapsch TrafficCom will be responsible for the design, supply, installation, commissioning and testing of state-of-the-art, standalone tolling systems. Once operational, Kapsch will also provide Level 2 and Level 3 maintenance and support services, ensuring long-term system reliability and performance.

The solutions are based on proven Kapsch barrier-free tolling technology already in use across New Zealand, enabling straightforward integration into NZTA's existing operational framework. All three projects are located on the North Island of New Zealand, where they will ensure a more resilient transport network and enable regional growth for more than four million island residents.

Project Highlights

Tauranga Eastern Link – Second Gantry

Awarded in November 2025, this project supports one of the Bay of Plenty's most important transport corridors, recognised by the government as a Road of National Significance. The toll system covers four lanes and is set to be completed later this year, ensuring users of the new connection contribute fairly to the infrastructure cost.

Takitimu North Link – Stage 1

Awarded in December 2025, Takitimu North Link Stage 1 is a vital transport link designed to support economic growth and provide a safer, more efficient route between Tauranga and Ōmokoroa. Kapsch TrafficCom is delivering the tolling system for the first stage of the project, which is scheduled for completion by end of 2027. Stage 2 will be tendered separately at a later date.

Ō Mahurangi – Penlink

Also awarded in December 2025, the Ō Mahurangi – Penlink project involves a new 7-kilometre highway connecting Whangaparāoa Road with State Highway 1. The toll system will reduce travel times and support regional growth, particularly in areas of new housing development. Completion is planned for early 2028.

More information:Press | Kapsch TrafficCom

https://www.linkedin.com/company/kapsch-trafficcom-ag/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Kapsch TrafficCom AG

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Kapsch TrafficCom Tolling projects New Zealand Intelligent transportation systems Videobased tolling

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