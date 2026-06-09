Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AS Watson and L'Oréal Paris unveil global-first exclusive co-created product

June 09, 2026 | 15:23
(0) user say
AS Watson Group and L'Oréal Paris have unveiled the Infallible Setting Mist Cherry Edition, described as a global first-ever exclusive co-creation between the world's largest international health and beauty retailer and the leading cosmetics brand.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 June 2026 - AS Watson Group, the world's largest international health and beauty retailer, and L'Oréal Paris, the No. 1 beauty brand in the world, today announced the first-ever exclusive co-created beauty product, setting a new benchmark for retailer–brand partnership innovation.

ASW x L'Oreal global exclusive - The Infallible Setting Mist Cherry Edition


Developed, produced, and launched exclusively for AS Watson Group, the L'Oréal Paris Infallible Setting Mist Cherry Edition is a limited-edition innovation of L'Oréal Paris' best-selling, viral product, designed to capture the fast-growing setting spray segment. The product combines L'Oréal Paris' proven hero formula with a bold cherry-inspired twist and distinctive pink packaging, purpose-built to resonate with Gen Z beauty consumers. As a brand committed to making beauty accessible to all, this partnership and innovation are exciting opportunities for L'Oréal Paris to connect with an even wider audience.

The product is currently live in the UK, with further rollout planned across 14 additional global markets, including nine in Europe, five in Asia and the GCC.

Malina Ngai, Group CEO of AS Watson Group, said, "This co-creation with L'Oréal Paris reflects how we are redefining the role of the retailer—from distributor to true innovation partner. By combining our deep consumer insights, omnichannel execution strength and L'Oréal Paris' world-class R&D and brand power, we are creating products that are culturally relevant, commercially powerful and truly differentiated."

The Infallible Setting Mist Cherry Edition is supported by a full end to end O+O (Offline plus Online) strategy, spanning:
  1. Social first teaser campaigns and creator-led content to fuel desirability
  2. High impact in store theatre and online dominance to drive conversion
  3. O+O activation models that ensure seamless consumer journeys from discovery to purchase
With 75% of consumers more likely to buy limited edition packaging, the launch positions the product as a collectible must have, transforming a daily beauty essential into a social and cultural statement.

"Co-creation at this level, with a trusted retail partner, represents a new frontier for L'Oréal Paris and the Consumer Products Division," said Fabrice Megarbane, president of L'Oréal's Consumer Products Division. "The Infallible Setting Mist Cherry Edition is proof that when category leadership meets retail excellence, the result is innovation that is culturally resonant and commercially compelling. We are truly honoured to make history with AS Watson. This is only just the beginning."

Scaling Beyond Europe

Following strong early momentum in Europe, the Infallible Setting Mist Cherry Edition will expand into GCC and Asia, with launches planned in Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Singapore later in the year. The rollout will be supported by localised social activation, in store maximisation and immersive brand experiences under the theme "Cherry Fix Summer Soirée."

This exclusive co creation underscores both L'Oréal Paris and AS Watson's commitment to building next generation beauty ecosystems—where data, creativity and operational excellence come together to deliver stronger value for consumers, brand partners and stakeholders.

http://www.aswatson.com/our-company/o-and-o-strategy/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By AS Watson Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AS Watson Exclusive cocreated product Infallible Setting Mist Cherry Edition

Related Contents

AS Watson Marks 185th Anniversary Milestone

AS Watson Marks 185th Anniversary Milestone

AS Watson marks 185 years surpasses 10000 cleft lip surgeries

AS Watson marks 185 years surpasses 10000 cleft lip surgeries

Watsons Family IP Launch 2025: Asia Wide Loyalty Campaign Starts

Watsons Family IP Launch 2025: Asia Wide Loyalty Campaign Starts

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

LUMOS launches S$149 EVOKE digital camera with 64MP and 4K video

LUMOS launches S$149 EVOKE digital camera with 64MP and 4K video

KitHui Academy analyzes AI industry implementation trends following Science x AI Summit 2026

KitHui Academy analyzes AI industry implementation trends following Science x AI Summit 2026

Smart Design Global 2026 unveils 52 award-winning designs for international tour

Smart Design Global 2026 unveils 52 award-winning designs for international tour

Disney Garden of Wonder returns to Singapore's Gardens by the Bay with Frozen and Toy Story 5

Disney Garden of Wonder returns to Singapore's Gardens by the Bay with Frozen and Toy Story 5

PolyU makes VivaTech debut to spearhead cross-border tech collaboration from Hong Kong

PolyU makes VivaTech debut to spearhead cross-border tech collaboration from Hong Kong

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

LUMOS launches S$149 EVOKE digital camera with 64MP and 4K video

LUMOS launches S$149 EVOKE digital camera with 64MP and 4K video

KitHui Academy analyzes AI industry implementation trends following Science x AI Summit 2026

KitHui Academy analyzes AI industry implementation trends following Science x AI Summit 2026

Smart Design Global 2026 unveils 52 award-winning designs for international tour

Smart Design Global 2026 unveils 52 award-winning designs for international tour

Disney Garden of Wonder returns to Singapore's Gardens by the Bay with Frozen and Toy Story 5

Disney Garden of Wonder returns to Singapore's Gardens by the Bay with Frozen and Toy Story 5

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020