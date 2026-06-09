Roland Berger posts record revenue exceeding €1 billion in 2025 with Asia up 19%

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 June 2026 - Global strategy consultancy Roland Berger generated revenues of €1.01bn in 2025, making it the most successful year in the firm's history. In Asia the company significantly outperformed the market with the +19% growth year-on-year, followed by double-digit growth in other core markets.



The result was achieved in a more demanding market environment, with clients placing greater emphasis on efficiency and measurable outcomes. Growth was driven by projects focused on integrating AI solutions, digitising processes, and optimising supply chains.



Denis Depoux, Global Managing Director of Roland Berger, said: "2025 was the most successful year in our firm's history. Our Asia region contributed proportionally more to this growth with +19% year-on-year. This performance is driven by the increasing need for transformation and regionalization of supply chains in Asia, for global as well as Asian multinational companies. Across Asia, addressing regional, as well as export-driven growing demand, requires fast transformation of value chains, from innovation, faster product development cycles to quality and cost improvement in manufacturing. In a turbulent geopolitical context, being the only global strategy consultancy with European roots is a clear competitive advantage for us."



Expansion of the global network



Roland Berger further expanded its international footprint in 2025 and is now present on all continents following the opening of its office in Sydney, Australia. Its US presence was strengthened with a fifth office in Houston, strategically located in a global hub for the energy and chemicals industries.



Through targeted acquisitions, the firm has also expanded its capabilities in selected specialist segments. The newly established entity "Ralf Schmitz CRO Management" has been deploying experienced Chief Restructuring Officers (CROs) to companies since November 2025 to lead complex restructuring programmes.



With the acquisition of the battery-focused consulting team from ALEXEC Consulting, Roland Berger has strengthened its position in a sector that is becoming increasingly critical to the global industrial landscape.



Focus on profitability and data-driven transformation in 2026



For 2026, Roland Berger expects market conditions to remain challenging and will focus on profitability and sustainable development. At the same time, the firm continues to invest in strengthening its AI and data capabilities to better support clients in implementing and scaling new technologies.



With its investment in the startup CNTR, founded by serial entrepreneur Jonas Andrulis, Roland Berger is also taking an active role in shaping the next phase of the global AI transformation. CNTR develops a new form of collaborative AI for industrial applications.

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