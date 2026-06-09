Hello Ello launches AI caregiving camera Vision One for families in Singapore and Malaysia

SINGAPORE / KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire - 8 June 2026 - Hello Ello, a Singapore-based AI caregiving technology company has launched ELLO's Vision One care camera for families in Singapore and Malaysia to help families care for ageing parents at home without relying on constant calls, manual check-ins, or noisy security camera alerts.

Designed for adult children balancing work, family, and caregiving responsibilities, ELLO combines the Vision One 3K WiFi Camera with the ELLO App to detect critical events such as falls, fainting, wandering, smoke, and signs of distress, sending caregivers a clear, plain-language alert within 60 seconds when something needs attention. Its Daily Summary feature also gives families a simple overview of their loved one's day, helping them stay connected while preserving a calmer, less intrusive approach to home care.



The launch comes as Singapore and Malaysia face a growing ageing and caregiving challenge. In Singapore, citizens aged 65 and above made up 20.7 per cent of the citizen population in 2025 and are expected to reach around one in four citizens by 2030. In Malaysia, the population aged 65 and above rose to 8.0 per cent in 2025, up from 7.6 per cent in 2024, with 12 states already classified as ageing.



"Most families do not need another camera that creates more work for them. They need something that understands when something is wrong and tells them clearly, so they can act," said Ivan Mun, Founder of Hello Ello. "With ELLO, we wanted to build care technology that works quietly in the background, respects the dignity of ageing parents, and gives families the reassurance that someone is always paying attention to what matters."



Vision One is built around the realities of care at home. The camera offers 3K clarity, a 135-degree wide view, night vision, two-way talk, and context-aware alerts that distinguish between motion and meaning. Through the ELLO App, families can receive alerts for falls, fainting, wandering, smoke, and distress detection, as well as a short daily summary every evening to understand how their loved one's day went.



For many families, this demographic shift is already being felt at home. Adult children are increasingly balancing work, parenting, and the responsibility of checking in on ageing parents, especially those who live alone, live with a helper, or require support due to memory loss, frailty, or changing routines. Hello Ello's core users are not necessarily the elderly themselves, but the "sandwich generation" of caregivers, particularly those in their 40s to 60s who are caring for parents in their 80s and 90s while also managing their own families.



Unlike regular security cameras that record footage and require users to review what happened after the fact, ELLO is designed to watch for caregivers. It learns daily routines, identifies unusual activity, and alerts families only when something appears wrong. Through the app, caregivers can receive critical event notifications, check live streams, review key moments, and ask plain-language questions such as "Where's Dad?" or "Has Mum been up today?" without having to scroll through hours of video footage.



The need for this is especially clear in homes where traditional monitoring tools fall short. Wearables require seniors to remember to charge or wear them, while emergency buttons only work if the person is able to press them. ELLO removes that burden by working quietly in the background, with no bracelet, button, or watch required.



Privacy and dignity are also central to the product. According to Hello Ello, only invited family members or caregivers can access alerts and daily summaries, and users can choose between cloud storage or local microSD storage. The company also states that it does not sell user data, share it with advertisers, or use what happens inside a parent's home to train other AI models.



"Ageing at home should not mean families are left to worry in silence, and care should not feel like surveillance," added Ivan. "The goal is not to watch parents all day. The goal is to help families know when to step in, while allowing Mum or Dad to continue living with independence and dignity."



Vision One is priced at SGD$89 for the camera, with the ELLO Family plan at S$29.90 per month. The plan includes fall and faint detection, wandering alerts, smoke detection, distress detection, Daily Summary, family sharing, Ask ELLO conversational AI, 30-day cloud storage, one detection zone, and support for up to three cameras. The first month is free, with no contract or lock-in.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information please visit: https://www.helloello.co/