Smart Design Global 2026 unveils 52 award-winning designs for international tour

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 June 2026 - The Smart Design Global 2026 (SDG), an annual flagship event of Hong Kong's design scene (formerly known as the Hong Kong Smart Design Awards) organised by the Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, announced this year's winners officially on 5 June 2026. Amongst over a hundred shortlisted entries, 52 original works claimed the top honours.

The awards presentation ceremony was successfully held on the same day at the Charles K. Kao Auditorium in the Hong Kong Science Park, gathering over a hundred representatives from the cultural, design and business scene. Miss Drew Lai, Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries of CCIDA, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour, joining other esteemed guests to witness the outstanding achievements of local designers.



Bridging Design and Business: A Celebration of Hong Kong Creatives



First launched in 2012, the Hong Kong Smart Design Awards has been officially renamed Smart Design Global this year, setting sail for new horizons. This year's ceremony was larger in scale than previous years, with the judging panel personally presenting the awards, demonstrating the inheritance and continuation of Hong Kong's creative design spirit.



During her remarks, Ms. Helena Chiu, Chairman of the HKEA, expressed her gratitude to all supporting organisations and participants, noting, "Smart Design Global provides local designers with a vital platform for creative exchange and showcase, established with the goal to build a holistic design ecosystem and shape creativity as a new economic driver for Hong Kong. Moving forward, the Hong Kong Exporters' Association will continue to foster cross-sector collaboration, harnessing design creativity to unlock global business opportunities. By elevating Hong Kong's influence in the design sector, our efforts are dedicated to ensure more locally created works shine in markets worldwide."



When the Guest of Honour, Miss Drew Lai, Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries of CCIDA, delivered her speech, she expressed the hope that after this year's project upgrade, it will further become an important platform driving Hong Kong design towards the international stage, significantly enhancing the global influence of Hong Kong design.



The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency has always adhered to the industry-oriented principle, supporting the industrialisation and development of the creative sector through the "CreateSmart Initiative". The Government will continue to fully support industry organisations in organising high-quality design projects, promoting cross-sector collaboration, and consolidating Hong Kong's position as Asia's creative capital and a centre for cultural and artistic exchanges between China and the rest of the world.



Spanning Four Major Categories: Corporate and Conceptual Groups Shine Brightly



This year's Smart Design Global presented a total of 54 awards (52 awarded products) across four major product design categories: LIVE, DINE, GIFT, and PLAY. The accolades included 5 Grand Awards, 9 Gold Awards, 36 Winner Awards, 3 Green Awards and 1 Student Award. The Corporate Group and Conceptual Group secured 44 and 10 awards respectively, with the LIVE and GIFT categories standing out front and centre. All winning works demonstrated outstanding design aesthetics as well as strong commercialisation potential, reflecting Hong Kong's diverse creativity and market appeal.



Smart Design Global 2026 Awards Details

By Awards Category Corporate Group Conceptual Group Grand Awards 4 1 Gold Awards 7 2 Winner Awards 31 5 Green Awards 2 1 Student Award Not Applicable 1

By Product Category Corporate Group Conceptual Group LIVE 13 10 DINE 3 GIFT 18 PLAY 10

Smart Design Global 2026 Awarded Products Introduction (Grand Awards & Student Award) Group / Category Awarded Product Name Designer(s) Product Description CORPORATE

- LIVE

(GRAND AWARD) AIROmini Magic Brewer LUO Peifan * Zec CHAN AIROmini is a portable precision brewer that transforms traditional Kungfu tea and specialty coffee extraction into a compact, travel-ready format. Featuring an Air-lock pressure control mechanism, it simplifies complex brewing techniques into visual intuitive operation while maintaining flavour clarity. The flared rim enhances sealing performance, and the 2.5mm wall thickness balances durability with a lightweight feel. Calibrated for a 150ml optimal brew, AIROmini is designed for your personal ritual. CORPORATE

- DINE

(GRAND AWARD) LOCKIT Chris WONG LOCKIT is a modular storage system designed to adapt to everyday life. Using a proprietary clip mechanism, containers of different sizes securely connect to create customised storage configurations for kitchens, offices, travel, and daily organisation.



The clips form airtight, leak-proof seals while delivering tactile confirmation when locked. Translucent BPA-free containers allow quick content identification, while geometric forms maximise stacking efficiency and space utilisation.



By transforming fixed containers into a flexible modular system, LOCKIT allows users to expand, rearrange, and personalise storage effortlessly. Combining practical innovation with clean minimalist design, LOCKIT redefines storage as a smart, adaptable solution for modern living. CORPORATE

- GIFT

(GRAND AWARD) Plants Incense Matches CHENG Tsz-kwan *



LEE Lap-ki Experience the magic of a wish with the Festive Wish Incense Match Collection. These unique aromatics are molded like handmade cookies into festive shapes: Christmas Trees, Lucky Flowers, and Valentine's Flora. The breakthrough design integrates a match tip directly onto the incense—just strike to light. No lighter required. As it burns, it serves as a stunning mini-bonsai that perfumes your space. Blending ritual, safety, and style, this collection offers a modern twist on traditional incense, making it the ultimate heartwarming gift for any season. CORPORATE

- PLAY

(GRAND AWARD) InstantSnap Gray LEUNG * TSANG Yuen-tin InstantSnap is a whimsical device that reimagines the instant camera experience by combining fun and nostalgia. Designed to resemble an instant photo frame rather than a traditional camera, it allows users to frame and capture moments without immediate feedback. This encourages thoughtful photography and adds an element of surprise, making each shot a unique experience. CONCEPTUAL

(GRAND AWARD) Adaptive & Reusable Milk Powder Vacuum Lid CHEN Binglun * DENG Feiming *



Randolph KWOK The Adaptive & Reusable Milk Powder Vacuum Lid is an innovative, eco-friendly replacement for disposable milk powder can lids. It creates an airtight vacuum seal to keep milk powder fresher for longer, reducing food waste and oxidation. Made from durable, food-grade materials, its adaptive design fits various can sizes for repeated use across multiple containers. Targeting mothers and families, this product promotes sustainable daily habits by minimising single-use plastic waste and supporting a circular economy. A simple yet impactful solution for greener baby care and household sustainability. CONCEPTUAL

(GOLD AWARD & STUDENT AWARD) Lai Yuen: Days of Wonder LEE Hiu-ching More than a calendar—a heartfelt gift for families and nostalgia lovers. Playful illustrations revive cherished Lai Yuen memories, sparking conversations across generations. A magnetic key ring keeps keys tidy and connects loved ones; handwritten notes bring warmth to everyday life. Lai Yuen Years: bringing happiness home, every day.



Going Global: Set to Appear in Two Overseas Exhibitions



Following the awards presentation ceremony, the winning works will embark on an international tour, set to be showcased at two major overseas exhibitions: the Mega Show Bangkok and Maison&Objet Paris. Through these two prominent international platforms, winners will gain direct exposure to global markets, unlocking a wealth of trade and collaboration opportunities that transform bold creativity into profitable global business growth.

Smart Design Global 2026 Roving Exhibition Information Date Event 15-17 July 2026 Mega Show Bangkok 10-14 September 2026 Maison&Objet Paris

High resolution images can be downloaded at the link here.For the full list of winning entries of the Smart Design Global 2026, please visit: https://www.sdawards.org.hk/winner/index/2026For latest news of the Smart Design Global, please visit the official website: https://www.sdawards.org.hk

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

