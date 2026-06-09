Singapore International Water Week 2026 to draw 25,000 trade visitors and 2,000 global leaders

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire - 8 June 2026 - The Singapore International Water Week (SIWW) 2026 will bring together thought leaders, experts and practitioners from governments, cities, utilities and industry from 15 to 18 June 2026 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore to address some of the world's most pressing urban water and climate-associated challenges.

Now in its 11th edition, the biennial event takes place against the backdrop of utilities and cities facing mounting pressure on aging urban water systems, higher energy costs, increasing water demand, unsustainable water extraction practices, and more frequent and extreme flooding in urban areas. Caused by rapid urbanisation and economic growth, these effects are further exacerbated by climate impacts from extreme weather patterns and rising sea levels, and growing demand from water-intensive industries such as data centres.



Addressing these challenges would require governments to adopt a holistic and integrated approach in water management, coupled with good governance, effective policies and regulations, adoption of innovative technological solutions, and active engagement of stakeholders.



To this end, SIWW2026 will focus on triple key themes of municipal water solutions, coastal and flood resilience, and industrial water solutions. In total, more than 80 sessions — ranging from high-level panels, roundtables, summits, workshops, forums and partner events — will be held over 4 days covering a wide spectrum of topics and issues related to these themes, with 2,000 global leaders and experts expected in attendance, along with 25,000 trade visitors who are expected to visit the Water Expo.



SIWW2026 at a Glance: Key Programme Highlights



Guest-of-Honour, Gan Kim Yong, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, will deliver the opening address at the opening of SIWW2026 on Tuesday, 16 June 2026. This will be followed by the Lee Kuan Yew Water Prize 2026 Award Ceremony, where the 2026 Laureate Professor Joan Bray Rose will receive the Prize medallion and certificate from Gan.



The Ministerial Plenary will be held on the same morning after the opening, where Ms Grace Fu, Singapore's Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, will join other invited foreign Water and Environment Ministers to share their perspectives on how countries can work together to advance the water and climate agenda.



Other programme highlights at SIWW2026 include:

Thought Leadership:High-level platforms such as the SIWW Keynotes, Titans of Industry, Coastal and Flood Resilience Leaders Summit, and the Water Leaders Summit will bring together global government, city, utility and industry leaders to exchange insights on latest trends, solutions, and case studies across various thematic areas.

Solutions and Technology: The Water Convention, TechXchange, and the Industrial Water Solutions Forum will provide water experts, technology providers, scale-ups, utilities and industrial users with platforms to share urban water management, for municipal and industrial users.

Business and Networking: The Water Expo, organised in cooperation with IFAT, will serve as a pre-eminent marketplace for the global water, coastal and flood community to converge and find opportunities in business. Featuring more than 20 pavilions and close to 500 international exhibitors, the Expo — alongside networking functions and partner events — will bring together industry players, utilities and governments to foster collaboration and partnerships.

Distinguished Leaders from Utilities, Cities and Industry at SIWW2026



More than 55 utilities around the world, including the USA, Europe, Middle East, Australia and Asia, will be participating in SIWW2026, with at least 40 represented at C-level. These senior executives will be attending the Utilities CEO Roundtable, while technical experts will be speaking in other sessions and workshops during the week.



These utilities would be joined by close to 30 cities worldwide, including Copenhagen, Rotterdam, Hong Kong, New York City, Antwerp, Dubai, Jakarta, Melbourne, Quezon City, Tokyo and Yokohama. City officials from these cities would be participating in the City Leaders Roundtable, as well as Leaders Summit.



Senior leaders from international organisations and associations, such as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Asian Development Bank, World Bank Group, C40 Cities, International Water Association, International Desalination and Reuse Association will also be in attendance. They are joined by global executives and experts from the water industry, including engineering consultants, technology providers, system integrators contractors, and OEMs.



For more information on SIWW2026, visit the event website at www.siww.com.sg/home or access the full programme at siww2026-app.siww.com.sg



SIWW is part of the strategic programme of the Singapore Government to grow the water industry and develop water technologies. The event also supports Go Green SG and Singapore's Year of Climate Adaptation, reinforcing collective action towards sustainability and climate resilience.



https://www.siww.com.sg/water-expo

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The 11th Singapore International Water Week will be held from 15 to 18 June 2026.For more information, visit www.siww.com.sg