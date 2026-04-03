FV doctors use cutting-edge system to remove complex fibroids

The patient was discharged from the hospital after only 48 hours, surprised the pain almost disappeared just one day after the surgery.

N.T.T.N., a 52 years old resident in Ho Chi Minh City, came to FV Hospital with a dull abdominal pain that had lasted for many months without stopping. The CT scan results showed that T. N.’s uterus had several tumours of varying sizes.

“Two large tumours (8cm and 7cm in size) along with several smaller tumours scattered throughout the uterus are the cause of chronic pain and severe pain for the patient,” according to Dr. Robert Marie Riché, a gynaecological surgeon at FV Hospital.

Dr. Riché (centre) and the surgical team perform the operation using the da Vinci Xi robotic system. Photo: FV

In people over 50, a total hysterectomy is a common option for radical treatment of tumours. However, Dr. Riché decided to pursue a more difficult option: dissecting the fibroids to preserve the uterus as desired by the patient.

Dr. Riché – a French expert with nearly 30 years of experience in Vietnam – is the doctor directly performing the surgery, with the assistance of the da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system – a leading generation of surgical robots in Southeast Asia.

The flexible robotic arm, capable of extending, folding, and rotating 540 degrees, allows doctors to dissect tumours in every corner of the uterus – a significant advantage over open surgery or traditional laparoscopic surgery.

“With the robot, I can zoom in on images, adjust viewing angles, and manipulate them precisely down to the millimetre. This helps minimise difficulties and increase accuracy throughout the surgery,” Riché said.

Just two days after the surgery, the patient discharged from the hospital in stable condition.

Patient N. happily reported the results “which exceeded expectations,” saying she felt almost no pain after the first day.

“Although the doctor explained the benefits of the minimally invasive surgery method, it was actually better than I imagined. After the robotic surgery, I feel much better.,” she said.

The patient expressed her joy to Dr. Riché as her health recovered unexpectedly quickly after the surgery. Photo: FV

This was the first robotic gynaecological surgery at FV, performed under the direct supervision of Dr Nguyen Quoc Truong Chinh, director of the Minimally Invasive Gynaecological Surgery Unit at University of Texas Medical Branch (US).

He highly appreciated the surgeon's skill and the excellent coordination of the entire team.

“The surgical team worked very professionally and coordinated seamlessly. The operating room meets high standards, equipped with modern facilities, and perfectly suited for robotic surgery. When compared to centres in the US, I don't see much difference,” he said.

A new standard for gynecological treatment

Dr. Riché stated that with the rapid development of technology and its outstanding benefits for patients, robotic surgery is expected to become a routine treatment option, from treating endometriosis to gynaecological cancers.

“Robotic surgery offers increased chances of preserving reproductive function compared to traditional methods. The surgical process is smoother, recovery is faster, and hospital stay can be shortened to 1–2 days. Many complex cases that previously required open surgery can now be converted to robotic surgery,” he said.

The modern da Vinci Xi robotic system in the operating room of FV Hospital. Photo: FV

At the FV da Vinci Robotic Surgery Centre, this technology is used across a broad range of procedures, including thoracic, gastrointestinal and hepatopancreaticobiliary surgery, urology, and gynaecology–covering conditions such as cancer, complex tumours, and other major surgical indications.

FV Hospital is implementing a policy to reduce the cost of da Vinci Xi robotic surgeries by $1,600 from now until June 15, 2026. For more information, please go to FV Hospital, No. 06 Nguyen Luong Bang, Tan My ward (formerly District 7) Ho Chi Minh City, or contact (028) 3511 3333.

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