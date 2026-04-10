FV and Metfone launch Vietnam-Cambodia health corridor to ease cross-border care

Each year, more than 200,000 Cambodians travel abroad for medical treatment, with over 70 per cent choosing Vietnam, yet many still face a complex journey – from finding reliable information and selecting the right provider to navigating language, procedures, and travel barriers.

Representatives from Metfone and FV Hospital signed a strategic cooperation agreement. Photo: FV

According to the agreement signed on April 3, FV and Metfone will jointly implement a closed-loop healthcare model on a digital platform. This is a comprehensive, integrated solution that includes remote consultation, appointment scheduling, transportation assistance, accommodation, interpretation, and payment.

One of the most obvious benefits of this collaborative programme is that it helps Cambodian patients access accurate and reliable health information right from the start.

Through Metfone’s platform, patients can receive online consultations with the FV medical team, enabling them to make appropriate treatment decisions before travelling to Vietnam.

A Metfone representative stated that the selection of FV as a partner was not accidental, but stemmed from the hospital’s international reputation and treatment capabilities, particularly its years of experience in receiving and caring for Cambodian patients.

The combination of Metfone’s telecommunications infrastructure and FV’s internationally standardised healthcare system is expected to create a modern healthcare ecosystem where patients not only receive treatment but also receive companionship throughout their journey.

A Cambodian male patient and his family thank Dr. Phan Van Thai for successfully treating his rare giant duodenal dilation. Photo: FV

FV Hospital: A trusted destination for Cambodian patients for two decades

In fact, for many Cambodians, FV Hospital has been a familiar address for almost 20 years. Each month, the hospital receives approximately 1,000 patients from neighbouring countries, demonstrating a growing level of trust.

Not only does FV possess a team of experienced doctors from both within and outside the country, but it is also a multidisciplinary hospital that meets international JCI standards – one of the world’s leading and most stringent standards for patient quality and safety.

Thanks to its multidisciplinary collaboration, the hospital has successfully treated many complex and rare cases. One such case involved a patient with idiopathic megaduodenum, an extremely rare condition that had left them debilitated for years. Following digestive system reconstruction surgery at FV, the patient made a remarkable recovery.

Or consider the case of a Cambodian woman who experienced severe postpartum haemorrhage, seemingly beyond saving. With the collaboration of over 40 doctors from various specialities, FV identified the cause as a rare blood clotting disorder and successfully treated it promptly, helping the patient recover after more than 30 days.

These stories not only demonstrate professional competence but also reinforce Cambodian patients’ trust in an international hospital right here in Vietnam.

Nguyen Thi Le Thu, Marketing and Business Development director at FV Hospital, stated that FV has had a presence in Cambodia since 2006 with a representative office in Phnom Penh, receiving approximately 1,000 Cambodian patients for examination and treatment each month.

In addition, the hospital also focuses on the patient experience through specialised support services. At FV, Cambodian patients are served at a private counter with a team of Khmer interpreters, ensuring smooth communication and treatment.

At the same time, FV’s representative office in Phnom Penh acts as a bridge, providing counselling and preparation before patients travel to Vietnam.

FV Hospital has a dedicated consultation desk for Cambodian patients. Photo: FV

Alongside service development, FV continuously invests in modern medical technology to improve treatment effectiveness.

Advanced systems such as the da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system, Interventional Catheterisation system (Cathlab), and Brain Navigation have helped increase surgical accuracy, reduce invasiveness, and shorten recovery time.

This is a crucial competitive advantage, enabling FV not only to meet domestic treatment needs but also to become a destination for international patients, especially from Cambodia.

The collaboration between FV and Metfone is not just a single strategic agreement, but a long-term step in building a cross-border healthcare ecosystem.

In the context of increasing international treatment needs, the ‘health corridor’ model is expected to reduce geographical distance, making it easier for Cambodian patients to access high-quality healthcare services, while also easing the burden on the domestic healthcare system.

In the long term, the combination of digital technology and modern medicine will open up new avenues for medical tourism in the region. With its established foundation, FV Hospital – an internationally accredited hospital trusted by a large number of Cambodian patients – is likely to continue playing a pioneering role in this trend.

This signing ceremony therefore not only signifies cooperation between the two organisations, but also represents an important step in the journey to improve the quality of healthcare for communities in Southeast Asia.

FV Hospital's integrated care model proves comprehensive and effective The intensive care unit (ICU) is often seen as the frontline in the battle for patients' lives, where the collaboration between multiple specialities determines success. At FV Hospital, a multidisciplinary, comprehensive care model has demonstrated remarkable effectiveness in treating critically ill patients.

Robotic surgery proves effective for complex thoracic case at FV Hospital Doctors at FV Hospital have used the da Vinci Xi robotic system to successfully remove a large esophageal tumour from a patient while preserving the oesophagus, demonstrating the growing role of robotic surgery in treating complex thoracic conditions.