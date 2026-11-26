Under the Project Services Agreement, IFC experts will support PGBank in enhancing its internal credit rating system for small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) clients, and establishing monitoring and control mechanisms within its risk management framework.

These efforts will help improve the quality of risk assessment and management in line with international standards. IFC will also share its experience and good practices in supply chain finance development.

In addition, IFC consultants will support PGBank in integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into the bank’s lending activities, as well as developing a sustainable finance framework that meets Vietnam’s sustainability standards and aligns with international practices.

The project is funded by the German government’s International Climate Initiative and the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs.

As the banking sector places increasing emphasis on risk management, operational transparency and ESG practices, strengthening governance standards is essential not only to meet regulatory requirements but also to improve asset quality, enhance resilience to risks, and support sustainable development.

Nguyen Van Huong, CEO of PGBank, said, “PGBank greatly values the expertise and international experience that IFC brings to the partnership. We expect this collaboration to help the bank to further strengthen its risk management framework and management capabilities, while progressively adopting international practices in its banking operations. This will also provide an important foundation for PGBank to enhance its competitiveness and pursue its long-term sustainable development goals.”

Nguyen Van Huong, CEO of PGBank, speaks at the ceremony. Photos: PGBank

Allen Forlemu, IFC’s director for Financial Institutions in the Asia-Pacific region, said, “Alongside expanding access to trade finance, strengthening risk management capabilities and advancing sustainable finance are also important to the long-term development of banks. Through this partnership, IFC aims to support PGBank in enhancing its operational capabilities in line with international practices, enabling the bank to better serve businesses’ needs and contribute to the sustainable development of Vietnam’s financial market.”

Allen Forlemu, IFC’s director for Financial Institutions in the Asia-Pacific region, speaks at the ceremony

PGBank is focusing on strengthening its governance capabilities, accelerating digital transformation, and expanding services for individual customers and SMEs.

In recent years, the bank has completed an upgrade of its IT infrastructure, strengthened its governance capabilities, and improved business performance.

These achievements provide an important foundation for PGBank to effectively receive and implement IFC’s technical assistance, while progressively enhancing its operational capabilities in accordance with international standards and practices.

Signing ceremony for the Project Services Agreement between PGBank and IFC

PGBank is focusing on strengthening its governance capabilities, accelerating digital transformation, and expanding services for individual customers and SMEs.

In recent years, the bank has completed an upgrade of its IT infrastructure, strengthened its governance capabilities, and improved business performance.

These achievements provide a foundation for PGBank to effectively receive and implement IFC’s technical assistance, while progressively enhancing its operational capabilities in accordance with international standards and practices.

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