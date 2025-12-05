Corporate

Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports reach $7.8 billion in first 11 months

December 05, 2025 | 13:50
(0) user say
Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports have performed strongly in 2025, with export turnover in November estimated at $754 million, up 64.9 per cent on-year, according to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association.

In the first 11 months of 2025, total export value reached more than $7.8 billion, marking an 18 per cent increase over the same period last year.

Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports reach $7.8 billion in first 11 months

Vietnam recorded $2.44 billion worth of fruit and vegetable imports, up 15 per cent. As a result, the sector generated a trade surplus of nearly $5.4 billion in the period.

China remains the largest export market, with shipments exceeding $4.5 billion as of the end of October.

The United States and South Korea followed with nearly $455 million and more than $264 million, respectively, both posting strong double-digit growth compared to 2024.

Other markets including Japan, Taiwan (China), the Netherlands, and Australia also recorded positive results.

Six key fruits, durian, banana, mango, jackfruit, coconut, and pomelo, were the main drivers of growth.

Durian continues to play the most significant role, particularly in China where demand remains strong. In the first 11 months, durian exports reached an estimated $3.4 billion, already surpassing full-year 2024 levels and maintaining its position as Vietnam's top fruit export.

According to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, the durian market is currently facing tight supply due to the off-season harvest period. This shortage could persist until March 2026, as previous years already saw limited output.

This year, supply has been further constrained by flooding in parts of the Mekong Delta and higher off-season production costs, which have increased by 10-15 per cent.

Last year's low off-season prices also led many farmers to let trees fruit naturally and wait for the main harvest season in April to maximise profits.

Alongside durian, coconut has emerged as a new growth pillar. Vietnam currently has more than 200,000 hectares of coconut plantations, producing over 2.26 million tonnes annually. Official fresh coconut exports to China began in August 2024, helping push Vietnam's coconut export value to $1.089 billion in 2024.

New deal promoting fruit and vegetable exports New deal promoting fruit and vegetable exports

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership coming in effect last week will enable Vietnam's exports of more fruits and vegetables under official quotas to the deal's member countries.
Five-month fruit and vegetable export turnover reaches 1.4 billion USD Five-month fruit and vegetable export turnover reaches 1.4 billion USD

Vietnam's fruit and vegetable export turnover hit 1.4 billion USD in the first five months of this year, down 17 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).
Chinese activity back in vogue as fruit and veg surge Chinese activity back in vogue as fruit and veg surge

As of January 8, Chinese customs will no longer test imported commodities, including frozen foods, for COVID-19 at the border – action demonstrates that the Chinese government has taken another step towards complete reopening after its National Health Commission stated last month that it will soften its pandemic response.
Vietnam aims for $3.5 billion in durian exports in 2024 Vietnam aims for $3.5 billion in durian exports in 2024

Vietnam is aiming to export $3.5 billion worth of durian in 2024, as the fruit continues to dominate the country's fruit overseas and vegetable shipments.
Thailand increases spending on Vietnamese fruit and vegetables Thailand increases spending on Vietnamese fruit and vegetables

Thailand spent $97 million on Vietnamese fruit and vegetables in the first six months of the year, doubling the figure from the same period in 2023.
Fruit and vegetable exports experiencing robust growth Fruit and vegetable exports experiencing robust growth

Fruit and vegetable exports are expected to hit record highs this year amid strong growth in the first seven months and abundant supply as harvest season approaches.

By Thai An

