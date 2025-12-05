Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports reach $7.8 billion in first 11 months

In the first 11 months of 2025, total export value reached more than $7.8 billion, marking an 18 per cent increase over the same period last year.

Vietnam recorded $2.44 billion worth of fruit and vegetable imports, up 15 per cent. As a result, the sector generated a trade surplus of nearly $5.4 billion in the period.

China remains the largest export market, with shipments exceeding $4.5 billion as of the end of October.

The United States and South Korea followed with nearly $455 million and more than $264 million, respectively, both posting strong double-digit growth compared to 2024.

Other markets including Japan, Taiwan (China), the Netherlands, and Australia also recorded positive results.

Six key fruits, durian, banana, mango, jackfruit, coconut, and pomelo, were the main drivers of growth.

Durian continues to play the most significant role, particularly in China where demand remains strong. In the first 11 months, durian exports reached an estimated $3.4 billion, already surpassing full-year 2024 levels and maintaining its position as Vietnam's top fruit export.

According to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, the durian market is currently facing tight supply due to the off-season harvest period. This shortage could persist until March 2026, as previous years already saw limited output.

This year, supply has been further constrained by flooding in parts of the Mekong Delta and higher off-season production costs, which have increased by 10-15 per cent.

Last year's low off-season prices also led many farmers to let trees fruit naturally and wait for the main harvest season in April to maximise profits.

Alongside durian, coconut has emerged as a new growth pillar. Vietnam currently has more than 200,000 hectares of coconut plantations, producing over 2.26 million tonnes annually. Official fresh coconut exports to China began in August 2024, helping push Vietnam's coconut export value to $1.089 billion in 2024.

