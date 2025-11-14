Corporate

Vietnam-US trade discussions continue in Washington

November 14, 2025 | 17:40
(0) user say
Vietnam and the US have continued technical-level negotiations on their Fair and Balanced Reciprocal Trade Agreement, seeking progress towards a mutually beneficial outcome.

From November 12–14 in Washington, D.C., Vietnam and the US held technical-level negotiations on the Fair and Balanced Reciprocal Trade Agreement, led by Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, head of the Vietnamese delegation, and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The sessions focused on advancing discussions and exploring solutions to strengthen the bilateral trade framework.

The negotiations formally began on November 12 with a working session between Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan, deputy head of the Vietnamese delegation, and Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer at the Office of the US Trade Representative, marking the official launch of the technical talks.

Vietnam-US trade discussions continue in Washington
Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer and Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan. Photo: MoIT

The working session was held in an open and constructive atmosphere, focusing on bilateral economic and trade relations and following up on outcomes from the eighth ministerial-level negotiations on November 10 between Minister Nguyen Hong Dien and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Deputy Minister Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan discussed key issues from the ministerial talks and agreed on specific topics for the technical negotiating teams to address, ensuring progress towards the most effective results.

Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer acknowledged the positive progress Vietnam has made in trade policy, institutional reforms, and international integration commitments, as well as the results of recent negotiating rounds, while affirming that close cooperation between the two sides will facilitate the negotiation process.

The two sides agreed to continue close coordination and enhance exchanges among the technical groups to advance negotiations on the Fair and Balanced Reciprocal Trade Agreement, in line with the guidance of senior leaders and ministers of both countries, with a view to soon completing a new bilateral trade cooperation framework that contributes to deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the US.

Immediately following the working session, the negotiating delegations of both countries promptly began work in their respective groups to negotiate the agreed-upon agenda items.

Later that afternoon, Minister Dien held a working session with Rock Bordelon, chairman, along with leaders Charles Paddock and Rodrigo Garza Perez of Gulf of America Energy Sourcing LLC (GAES), a US energy corporation headquartered in Louisiana.

Vietnam-US trade discussions continue in Washington
Minister Dien and leaders of the GAES energy group. Photo: MoIT

Minister Dien also held a meeting with Joseph Damond, global chair of International Trade Policy and Science at Crowell Global Advisors. Damond previously served as Deputy US Trade Representative (1989-2001) and head of the Negotiating Delegation for the Vietnam – US Bilateral Trade Agreement (1995-2000).

The minister acknowledged and greatly appreciated GAES’s proposals, affirming that Vietnam encourages participation in the development of liquefied natural gas infrastructure and energy markets in Vietnam.

Vietnam and US advance trade partnership in Washington talks Vietnam and US advance trade partnership in Washington talks

Vietnam and the United States held their eighth ministerial talks in Washington, D.C., aiming to strengthen a balanced and mutually beneficial trade relationship.
US and Vietnam agree on framework to boost trade and market access US and Vietnam agree on framework to boost trade and market access

The United States and Vietnam have agreed on a framework for a new trade deal designed to boost bilateral commerce and market access.
Vietnam Future Economy Summit to outline strategies for sustainable growth Vietnam Future Economy Summit to outline strategies for sustainable growth

A conference is on the horizon to explore strategies for Vietnam to sustain high growth and achieve sustainable development amid global uncertainties.

By Thanh Van

Vietnam the US US tariffs technical negotiations the Fair and Balanced Reciprocal Trade Agreement export import LNG energy

