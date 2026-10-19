Ford innovations continue towards sustainable growth

What excites you most about this new chapter in Vietnam?

I’m excited by the opportunity to lead Ford Vietnam and work alongside our people, dealers, and partners in a market with so much energy and potential. Vietnam is a dynamic market, and Ford has a strong foundation across vehicles like Ranger, Everest, Territory, and Transit.

What excites me most is how we build on that foundation to strengthen customer relationships, support our dealers to grow their businesses, and continue to deliver vehicles and experiences that meet the evolving needs of Vietnamese customers.

The opportunity is to build on what already works, innovative and challenge ourselves to do better, and create sustainable growth for the business. Ford Vietnam has been here for over 30 years, we have significant and proud history with proven safety, quality, and service credentials.

Annaliese Atina, newly appointed managing director of Ford Vietnam

How has your breadth of experience shaped your perspective?

Working across several sectors has given me a broad commercial perspective and taught me that while industries differ, the fundamentals of success remain consistent: understand your customer, build strong teams, execute well, and keep challenging yourself to improve.

I’ve always been curious about how businesses can do things differently and better. I bring a combination of commercial thinking, customer focus, and a bias for action. I’m comfortable challenging the status quo, making decisions, learning from experience, and bringing people together around a common goal. Ultimately, it’s about turning strategy into meaningful outcomes for customers, our dealers, and the business.

How would you describe your leadership style?

I’d describe my leadership style as collaborative, curious, and outcome-focused. I surround myself with good people, creating an environment where they can challenge ideas and contribute their best, and being clear about what we’re trying to achieve.

I’m naturally curious and like to understand the bigger picture, but I’m also pragmatic. I believe in making decisions, taking action, and being prepared to adjust when something isn’t working. As a leader, my role is to set direction, build capability, and create the conditions for people to succeed. Trust is fundamental to that, being honest, doing what you say you’ll do, and holding yourself and others accountable.

What are you eager to learn, and what would you like to build together?

I’m looking forward to getting to know our people and dealers, understanding Vietnamese customers, and learning what has made Ford successful here. I want to hear different perspectives, understand where the opportunities are, and recognise the strengths we can build on.

Together, I’d like us to continue building a strong business, one that delivers for customers, creates opportunities for our people, strengthens dealer performance, and achieves sustainable growth. I believe the best results come when people share a clear ambition, feel empowered to contribute, and have the confidence to turn ideas into action.

Which experiences have helped you develop your voice and confidence as a female leader?

I’ve learned that confidence doesn’t come from having every answer or waiting until you feel completely ready. It comes from trusting your judgement, being prepared to speak up, taking responsibility, and having the courage to step into opportunities that challenge you.

My career has taught me the value of staying curious, learning from the people around me, and backing myself, even when I’m stepping into unfamiliar territory. I’ve also learned that leadership isn’t about having the loudest voice in the room; it’s about having the conviction to make a difference and the willingness to bring others with you.

As a leader, I want people to feel they can contribute, challenge conventional thinking, and pursue opportunities based on their potential, not simply on what they’ve done before.

What encouragement would you offer women ready to explore new opportunities or leadership roles?

Put your hand up before you have every detail worked out. Don’t wait until you feel completely ready or until someone else tells you that you can do it. Be clear about your ambitions, seek out opportunities that stretch you, and surround yourself with people who will support you, challenge you, and help you grow.

I’ve built much of my own career by backing myself, staying curious, and making the most of opportunities when they came along. You don’t need to have every step mapped out, but you need the courage to take the next one and the determination to keep learning.

As the founder and head coach of the Ambition Collective, I’m also passionate about helping future leaders build the confidence, capability, and networks to pursue their ambitions. Sometimes, one opportunity and someone who believes in your potential can change the direction of your career.