TCP empowers young people to spread positive energy in the community

Arjaree Suwangool, corporate affairs and communications director at TCP Group. Photo: TCP

TCP is entering its seventh year of supporting the “Noble Youth” Awards. What has motivated TCP to maintain its long-term commitment to a programme that recognises outstanding young Vietnamese people?

Guided by our corporate purpose, “Energising a Better World for All,” we believe that TCP’s value lies not only in our products but also in our ability to spread positive energy, unlock human potential, and support local communities in their journey towards sustainable development. Young people, in particular, have tremendous energy and the potential to drive positive change in their communities and society.

That is why we have remained committed to the “Noble Youth” Awards. As we enter the seventh year of this partnership, we have had the opportunity to meet many outstanding young Vietnamese people from different backgrounds and fields, each with their own unique journey. What impresses me most is their willingness to take initiative, turn ideas into action, and create opportunities for themselves.

Supporting these young people is one way we fulfil our mission of empowering communities and helping positive energy reach more people, creating a wider and lasting impact.

2026 marks 70 years since TCP was founded. Looking back on this journey, how do you think the role of businesses in supporting communities has changed?

TCP’s 70th anniversary is an important milestone, but it is also an opportunity to reflect on the broader responsibilities businesses have towards society.

In the past, a company’s success was often measured by indicators such as growth, market share, and business performance. These factors remain important. However, we believe that sustainable business growth today requires companies to look beyond their business results and recognise their broader responsibilities to society and the communities in which they operate.

Vietnam is an important market in TCP’s long-term development journey. We therefore see our presence here as more than a business opportunity. We want to be part of the community, understand Vietnam’s social priorities, and find meaningful ways to contribute in areas where TCP can make a difference.

TCP marks 7th year of empowering youth at “Noble Youth” Award. Photo: TCP

What new directions will emerge from the renewed partnership between TCP and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation for 2026-2028?

We have discussed and agreed that the new phase should build on our existing initiatives while creating more opportunities for young people to develop their strengths and realise their potential.

Through the “Noble Youth” Awards, TCP and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation aim to go beyond recognising outstanding individuals. We also want to create more opportunities for these role models to connect, share their experiences, and inspire the wider youth community. By doing so, we hope their stories will reach more people, encouraging other young people to learn from their experiences and take action themselves.

I believe that when young people who are committed to making a positive difference connect with one another, recognising one person’s contributions can inspire many others. This can foster a healthy spirit of emulation among young people, motivating them to work together and contribute more to their communities.

Which young person at the 2026 “Noble Youth” Awards impressed you the most?

It is truly difficult to choose just one person because every story at the 2026 “Noble Youth” Awards left a special impression on me.

For example, Dinh Viet Tuong’s story showed me how a young person can turn personal challenges into motivation to overcome difficulties and create value for the community. The story of Hoang Thi Hien, a teacher in Nghe An province, deeply moved me because of her dedication and willingness to sacrifice so much for her students.

These stories may not be defined by impressive statistics or measurable achievements, but they demonstrate resilience, perseverance, compassion, and the spirit of mutual support that are deeply rooted in Vietnamese society.

This is exactly the spirit that the “Noble Youth” Awards seek to encourage. These stories also reinforce my belief that the positive energy of young people is one of Vietnam’s greatest resources. By sharing them, we can inspire more young people to do good in their own ways and make a positive difference in their communities.

If you could choose one thing you hope TCP will help create for young Vietnamese, what would it be?

I hope TCP can help nurture a generation of young people who believe not only in their ability to change their own lives but also in their power to make a positive difference in their communities.

We do not expect every young person to do extraordinary things. What we hope is that each person can recognise their own value, have more opportunities to grow, and be willing to share their positive energy with others.

If a young person is inspired by a story from the “Noble Youth” Awards and takes positive action in their community, which in turn inspires others to do the same, the resulting impact can be far greater than that of a single award.

I believe that when young people’s positive energy is brought together and multiplied, it can become a powerful force for Vietnam’s future.

TCP Group reaffirms commitment to Thailand-Vietnam economic cooperation TCP Group has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Thailand-Vietnam economic cooperation through sustainable investment and community development initiatives.

TCP and Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation empower youth through community sport yards Thailand's TCP Group and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation continue to expand community sport yards across Vietnam.