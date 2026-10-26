MUFG connecting heritage with sustainable growth

MUFG’s lead sponsorship of the Vietnam Tea Culture Photo Exhibition brought a cultural perspective to its FoodX strategy, connecting Vietnamese agricultural heritage with wider dialogue on sustainable growth and Vietnam-Japan business ties.

The Vietnam Tea Culture Photo Exhibition, a touring exhibition that was presented in Tokyo, Ho Chi Minh City, and Hanoi across August until October, brought relevant stories to wider audiences through photography, storytelling, and tea experiences.

For MUFG, supporting the exhibition connected with a broader commitment to the development of Vietnam’s food and agriculture value chain. Vietnamese tea illustrates the links between cultural heritage, local livelihoods, and economic opportunity.

For a financial institution, supporting cultural heritage may appear removed from its core business. MUFG sees a connection: understanding the communities, traditions, and natural environments behind agricultural products can inform discussions about their long-term development.

With its distinctive qualities and deep cultural roots, Vietnamese tea offers an opportunity to build wider appreciation of both the product and the people who produce it. The exhibition provided a starting point for that engagement, bringing local knowledge and traditions into conversations about agricultural value and market opportunities.

This approach aligns with MUFG’s FoodX strategy, which seeks to support the development of Vietnam’s food and agriculture value chain through sustainable finance, cross-sector collaboration, and stronger connections between Vietnam and Japan.

Recognising Japanese startup Encha’s efforts to share these stories, MUFG saw an opportunity to broaden the exhibition’s reach and encourage greater appreciation of Vietnamese tea and the communities behind it.

MUFG’s contribution also extended beyond financial sponsorship. The bank helped expand the exhibition across Japan and Vietnam and supported its role as a platform for community and stakeholder engagement, linking its cultural themes with discussions on sustainable agriculture and regional development.

Through its network, MUFG also engaged Japanese corporate clients and other stakeholders in dialogue on these themes. The aim is to use the exhibition as a starting point for relationships and potential collaboration, rather than as a standalone cultural event.

The initiative illustrates how cultural engagement can complement FoodX’s finance and business focus. By highlighting the provenance, distinctive qualities, and human stories behind Vietnamese tea, the exhibition can help audiences better understand its value. That awareness is a starting point for market development, rather than evidence of commercial or sustainability outcomes in itself.

MUFG’s broader role is to bring stakeholders together, facilitate partnerships, and mobilise capital where opportunities emerge. The next step is to explore how the connections made through the exhibition could support practical collaboration across Vietnam’s agricultural value chains.

The exhibition coincided with the 30th anniversary of MUFG Bank’s Ho Chi Minh City branch. The milestone provides an opportunity to reaffirm the bank’s long-term commitment to Vietnam through finance, knowledge, business networks, and community engagement.

Building on the exhibition, MUFG intends to deepen dialogue with clients and public - and private-sector partners. Through FoodX and related initiatives, the bank will explore opportunities to strengthen agricultural value chains, support sustainability-led business models and innovation, and connect Vietnam’s regional industries with wider markets.

Takao Nozaki, regional head of Vietnam MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Takao Nozaki, MUFG’s regional head of Vietnam, said supporting the exhibition was about much more than introducing Vietnamese tea to wider audiences.

“It reflects our belief that finance can help connect culture with commerce, local communities with new markets, and Vietnam with Japan,” Nozaki said. “Through Food-X and our broader sustainability agenda, we want to work with clients and partners to recognise the value already present in Vietnam’s regions and help translate that value into resilient, responsible and inclusive growth. As we mark 30 years of our Ho Chi Minh City branch, this initiative also reaffirms our long-term commitment to Vietnam and to creating lasting value for both business and society.”

The exhibition brings Vietnamese tea heritage to new audiences. For MUFG, the opportunity is to build on that cultural exchange through business relationships and collaboration that support Vietnam's long-term development.

MUFG staff exploring Vietnam’s tea heritage and its connections to local communities at the exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City