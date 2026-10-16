FLAIR launches embodied artificial intelligence validation hub in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 October 2026 – As embodied AI emerges as a key direction in the global development of artificial intelligence (AI), the Hong Kong Industrial Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Centre (FLAIR), under the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC), is leveraging its years of accumulated technological expertise, industry networks and application experience to seize new opportunities arising from the Nation's 15th Five-Year Plan and the "AI+" initiative. In support of Hong Kong's strategy to advance new industrialisation, FLAIR today officially launched the Embodied AI International Applications Hub (the "Hub"), Hong Kong's first platform dedicated to the training, validation and real-world deployment of embodied AI and humanoid robotics technologies.

As a key platform for embodied AI research, development and scenario validation in Hong Kong, the Hub not only provides real-world application environments, but also serves as an integrated innovation infrastructure for technology development, model adaption and training, system validation and scenario testing. Through the Hub, FLAIR will establish a continuous optimisation mechanism for embodied AI technologies, enabling humanoid robotics and embodied AI solutions to progress from laboratory research to large-scale industrial deployment. This will support the development of new productive forces in Hong Kong and reinforce the city's position as an international innovation and technology centre and a regional AI R&D hub.



The Hub was officially inaugurated by Professor SUN Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, and Hon Sunny TAN, BBS, Chairman of HKPC. In its initial phase, the Hub brings together seven technology partners and eight international scenario partners to jointly advance the research, testing and innovative application of embodied AI technologies across manufacturing, smart logistics, retail services, inspection and maintenance, as well as public services.



Professor SUN Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, said:"Humanoid robotics and embodied AI are key frontiers of the next wave of technological innovation, with tremendous potential to transform industrial operations and foster new quality productive forces. The establishment of the Embodied AI International Applications Hub by HKPC comes at an opportune time, providing technology partners with real-world applications for testing and optimising technologies, accelerating commercialisation, and supporting enterprises in expanding into international markets. The HKSAR Government will continue to support AI development through investments in research, funding and infrastructure, and work jointly with research institutions, tech companies, and industries to promote the large-scale development of technology, while ensuring safety and compliance."



FLAIR: Driving the Development of the Embodied AI Industry through R&D and Validation Capabilities



Hon Sunny TAN, BBS, Chairman of HKPC, said:"The key to the development of embodied AI lies in whether robots can continuously learn and train to truly adapt to different scenarios and create tangible value. Over the years, FLAIR has continued to invest in AI and robotics R&D, building strong technical foundations in intelligent perception, autonomous decision-making, motion control and industrial applications. The Embodied AI International Applications Hub represents an important step in extending these R&D capabilities into real-world environments, enabling technology solutions to be trained, validated and optimised in Hong Kong before progressing towards industrialisation and international deployment. We hope this initiative will help position Hong Kong as a leading centre for innovation and application of embodied AI technologies."



Building a Continuous Training and Validation Framework for Large-Scale Adoption of Embodied AI



As the technical lead of the Hub, FLAIR will establish a data-driven technology validation and optimisation framework through a closed-loop R&D process encompassing scenario definition, model adaptation and training, solution testing, performance evaluation, data feedback, technology iteration and revalidation. This framework will help enterprises continuously enhance the capability and reliability of embodied AI systems.



Unlike conventional technology showcase platforms, the core value of the Hub lies in its ability to leverage real-world scenario data and continuous operational testing to enable robots and embodied AI systems to learn operating patterns across different environments. This process continuously improves autonomous execution capabilities, task success rates, generalisation capabilities, safety and environmental adaptability. Such a continuous training and validation model is critical for advancing embodied AI technologies from proof-of-concept to commercial deployment.



Combining its AI and robotics R&D expertise, FLAIR will develop testing frameworks and evaluation standards tailored to the needs of different industries. Technologies will be assessed against multiple indicators, including operational accuracy, execution efficiency, system reliability, autonomous task completion rate, safety performance and environmental adaptability. These objective benchmarks will establish clear measures of technology maturity, helping industries reduce deployment risks and accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions.



Leveraging Hong Kong's International Advantages to Accelerate Global Market Expansion



In logistics applications, embodied AI systems must handle a wide range of parcel specifications, warehouse environments and operational workflows. In smart manufacturing, robots are required to adapt to diverse production processes, safety requirements and equipment standards across different markets. In industrial inspection and public facility management scenarios, humanoid and quadruped robots must also demonstrate advanced full-body control and autonomous operation capabilities in complex environments.



By integrating real-world operational scenarios from different countries and regions, the Hub enables technology solutions to undergo comprehensive training and validation before deployment. As an international city, Hong Kong uniquely combines access to the Chinese Mainland market with alignment to international standards, providing an ideal cross-regional proving ground for emerging technologies, helping enterprises to refine and validate their solutions in diverse application environments, and accelerating commercialisation and market expansion across both Chinese Mainland and overseas markets.



Bringing Together Industry, Academia, Research and Applications to Build an Embodied AI Innovation Ecosystem



During the opening ceremony, officiating guests presented plaques to the first batch of technology partners, including Beijing Xingdongjiyuan Co., Ltd. (Robotera), Unitree Robotics, C​hangz​hou Microinte​lligence​ Co., Ltd, AI Squared Robotics (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., AgiBot Innovation (Shanghai) Technology Co.,Ltd., Beijing Galbot AI Co., Ltd., and Rice Robotics.



In addition to technology partners, the first batch of international scenario partners comprise Government departments and international enterprises across a wide range of sectors. These partners will provide authentic, complex and diverse real-world application scenarios, enabling robotics technologies to be tested, validated and continuously optimised in environments closely aligned with the practical needs of Hong Kong and international markets. FLAIR also presented plaques to scenario partners. Representatives from scenario partners shared practical experiences in infrastructure development, smart manufacturing, aircraft maintenance and public services, demonstrating the application of Embodied AI technologies.



Looking ahead, FLAIR will continue working closely with industry partners, research institutions and technology companies to advance embodied AI research and development, standards validation and industrial applications through the Hub, fostering an internationally influential embodied AI innovation ecosystem. HKPC will also leverage its strong industry support and promotion capabilities to help mature technology solutions developed in Hong Kong reach international markets, further strengthening the city's strategic position as a hub for embodied AI research, validation and application.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



For more information, please visit HKPC's website: www.hkpc.org/en.