China leads number of new foreign-invested projects in Vietnam

According to a report by the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance released on October 6, in the first nine months of 2025, total registered foreign direct investment (FDI), including newly registered capital, adjusted capital, and capital contributions for share purchases, reached over $28.5 billion, up 15.2 per cent on-year.

In terms of capital contributions and share purchases, there were 2,527 transactions by foreign investors (an increase of 2.3 per cent on-year), with a total contributed capital of over $4.8 billion (up 35 per cent on-year).

In September 2025 alone, the number of new registrations climbed by 40 per cent, capital adjustments rose by 2 per cent, and capital contributions and share purchases fell by 5 per cent on-month. However, newly registered capital exceeded $1.3 billion, up 36 per cent on-month.

There were 2,926 newly licensed projects (up 17.4 per cent on-year), with over $12.3 billion (down 8.6 per cent on-year); 1,092 projects had capital adjustments (up 6.3 per cent on-year), with an additional capital increase of over $11.3 billion (up 48 per cent on-year).

According to the Foreign Investment Agency, these results indicate that despite the global situation, Vietnam continues to be an attractive destination for international capital flows, with total registered FDI exceeding $28.5 billion (up 15.2 per cent on-year).

Around $18.8 billion in FDI was disbursed in the first nine months, an increase of 8.5 per cent on-year.

Although newly registered capital fell by 8.6 per cent, adjusted capital rose sharply by 48 per cent, and capital contributions and share purchases soared nearly 35 per cent, suggesting that new investors are more cautious about starting projects in Vietnam due to global market volatility.

However, existing projects have expanded significantly, reflecting strong investor confidence in Vietnam's investment environment. At the same time, the 8.5 per cent rise in disbursed capital indicates improved capital absorption and disbursement progress, especially in the context of global FDI downturns.

In the first nine months, 105 countries and territories invested in Vietnam. Singapore tops the list with over $6.9 billion in total investment, accounting for 24.2 per cent of total, a 5.9 per cent decrease on-year.

South Korea ranked second with over $4.3 billion, accounting for 15 per cent, up 48.9 per cent on-year. It was followed by China ($3.42 billion), Japan ($2.53 billion), and Hong Kong ($2.15 billion). This trend shows a restored confidence in Vietnam's investment environment.

In terms of project count, China led in the number of new ventures (30.42 per cent), while South Korea led in both capital adjustment cases (19.5 per cent), and capital contribution and share purchase transactions (25 per cent).

Notable projects in September included the Van Canh Binh Dinh Wind Power Plant in Gia Lai province by Nexif Ratch Energy SE Asia (Singapore) with registered capital exceeding $218.4 million; an electronic components manufacturing project by Jahwa Vina Co., Ltd. (South Korea) in Phu Tho province with registered capital of $100 million; and the Mega Textile - Vietnam project in Nghe An province by Mega Textile Vietnam Co., Ltd. (Singapore), which adjusted its capital upwards by $350 million, bringing the total to $940 million.

In the first nine months of 2025, foreign investors poured capital into 18 out of 21 national economic sectors. The manufacturing and processing industry led with nearly $16.8 billion in total investment, accounting for 58.9 per cent of registered capital, up 7.4 per cent on-year.

The real estate sector came second with over $5.7 billion, accounting for 19.98 per cent of registered capital, up 30.2 per cent on-year, followed by professional, scientific, and technical activities with $1.5 billion, and wholesale and retail trade at $1.2 billion.

In terms of project numbers, manufacturing and processing led in new projects with 35.9 per cent and capital adjustment cases with 58.7 per cent. The wholesale and retail trade sector topped the number of capital contribution/share purchase transactions with 39.53 per cent.

The Foreign Investment Agency noted that in a fragmented global landscape, Vietnam holds a strategic advantage due to its geographic location, political stability, and deep integration commitments. The FDI attraction results of the first nine months of 2025 reflect a positive and sustainable trend, providing a solid foundation for acceleration in the last quarter of 2025 and into 2026.

In the first nine months, the export turnover of the FDI sector (including crude oil) was estimated at over $262.8 billion, up 21.2 per cent on-year and accounting for 75.4 per cent of total exports. Meanwhile, imports by the FDI sector were estimated at over $225.9 billion, up 26.6 per cent on-year and accounting for 68.1 per cent of the country's total imports.

As a result, the FDI sector achieved a trade surplus of over $36.8 billion, while the domestic enterprise sector experienced a trade deficit of over $20 billion.

FDI inflows maintain health in Vietnamese real estate Foreign investment into Vietnam, particularly in real estate, has remained stable this year, while infrastructure development provides cautiously optimistic signals for long-term growth.

Vietnam's FDI story in 2025: stability and opportunity Vietnam received $26.1 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first eight months of 2025, up 27.3 per cent on-year. Actual capital disbursements totalled, $15.4 billion, the highest level for this period in five years.

Goertek Vina factory in Bac Ninh ceases operations Goertek Vina has wound up its long-running manufacturing plant in Bac Ninh, marking the closure of its multimedia and audio products operations in the northern province.