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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Google cross-border e-commerce centre to open in Hangzhou's Shangcheng District

June 24, 2026 | 15:02
(0) user say
Google's Cross-border E-commerce Acceleration Centre announced on 1 June its upcoming establishment in Shangcheng District, Hangzhou, signalling fresh international digital trade momentum for east China's Zhejiang Province.

HANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 June 2026 - On June 1, the Google Cross-border E-commerce Acceleration Center announced its upcoming settlement in Shangcheng District, Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. This marks that Shangcheng has taken the lead in building a world-class digital hub to support local enterprises in going global. It will also serve as a powerful engine for Hangzhou-based businesses to expand into global markets, according to the information office of Shangcheng District government.

The robot barista at Xizi AI² Robotics
The robot barista at Xizi AI² Robotics

Shangcheng District is a place where time-honored cultural heritage blends perfectly with the rhythms of the modern era. Here, the profound heritage of the Southern Song imperial city, robust momentum of cutting-edge scientific and technological innovation, and vibrant international consumption thrive side by side. History converges with the future, and culture complements technology and fashion, composing a harmonious melody that spans thousands of years.

Home to the ruins of the Southern Song imperial city, Shangcheng has been the core of Hangzhou since the Sui and Tang dynasties, carrying forward the elegant Song-style culture for over 800 years. In recent years, the local government has fully advanced the initiative to inherit and promote Song-style culture. It has built an open-air museum and launched a number of cultural tourism routes themed on Song aesthetics, advancing the coordinated development of historic district preservation and urban renewal.

Qinghefang Historical and Cultural Characteristic Block still retains the architectural layout of the Ming and Qing dynasties. The timeless herbal aroma of Hu Qing Yu Tang Chinese Pharmacy and the exquisite fan craftsmanship of Wang Xing Ji have been passed down through generations. Guided by the philosophy of living heritage, the millennia-old culture has become the deepest foundation for Shangcheng's development.

Scientific and technological innovation acts as the core driving force for Shangcheng's high-quality development. In 2025, the district launched the construction of a Central Innovation District (CID) to unleash new productive forces. Covering an area of 122 square kilometers, the entire district has evolved from a traditional commercial center into an innovation ecosystem powered mainly by artificial intelligence.

Shangcheng has set up a ten-billion-yuan industrial fund for artificial intelligence and embodied intelligence, providing financial support for cutting-edge tech enterprises from R&D to commercialization. The district is home to more than 50,000 college graduates under the age of 35, with a total talent pool of 420,000. Its index for the commercialization of scientific and technological achievements ranks among the top tier in Zhejiang Province.

Driven by this strategy, a host of innovation platforms have flourished. Renovated from old industrial workshops, Xizi Smart Industrial Park stands as a landmark in Shangcheng's tech landscape. It now gathers over 30 humanoid robot enterprises, and the Zhejiang Humanoid Robot Training Base was officially inaugurated here in early 2026. At the base, humanoid robots have been put into use in factories and daily scenarios, with continuous breakthroughs made in core technologies such as motion control and environmental perception.

The integration of time-honored culture and advanced technology has also given rise to booming international consumption in Shangcheng. The district is speeding up the development of an international fashion and consumption hub and empowering consumption scenarios with digital technologies, steadily striving to become the leading district for digital and smart fashion consumption.

Adjacent to West Lake, Hubin Pedestrian Street attracts 40 million visits annually and houses over 1,200 renowned domestic and international brands. Digital and smart applications have been widely introduced here to create distinctive experiences, bringing technological fun to ordinary consumption.

As one of China's most influential garment distribution hubs, Sijiqing Fashion Street is undergoing a full transformation into an international tourist and consumption destination. Digital design and flexible manufacturing have reshaped its traditional supply chains, while original designer brands and trendy cultural venues inject youthful vitality into the area. A new international landmark featuring strong commercial appeal and unique cultural charm is taking shape.

"Rooted in history and culture, driven by scientific and technological innovation, and connected via international consumption, Shangcheng demonstrates to the world how an eastern urban district strikes a balance between preservation and innovation, enabling millennia-old heritage to write a new chapter in the contemporary era," said an official of the district government.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The News Office of Shangcheng District

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Google Crossborder ecommerce Digital trade momentum Google cross-border e-commerce centre

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