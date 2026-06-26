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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Westwell deploys AI-powered autonomous freight to upgrade cross-border logistics efficiency

June 26, 2026 | 11:02
(0) user say
Westwell is demonstrating how AI-powered autonomous freight systems are transforming border crossings from traditional transit points into high-efficiency logistics hubs with improved multimodal connectivity and throughput.

HONG KONG, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As cross-border trade volumes continue to grow, border crossings are evolving beyond traditional transit points into increasingly important logistics hubs. Improving freight throughput, operational efficiency and multimodal connectivity has become a key priority for operators seeking to support long-term trade growth.

Autonomous transportation and AI-powered operations are emerging as important enablers of this transformation.

Westwell combines Physical AI and Operational AI to create an integrated automation solution for cross-border logistics. At the Physical AI level, autonomous Q-Chassis vehicles use AI-driven perception, planning and decision-making technologies to perform freight transportation tasks. At the Operational AI level, the WellFMS fleet management platform coordinates vehicles, checkpoints, yards and logistics resources through intelligent scheduling and real-time operational visibility.

The solution has been deployed at major cross-border land ports handling bulk commodity transportation.

Westwell Demonstrates How AI-Powered Autonomous Freight Is Transforming Border Logistics
Westwell's Q-Chassis at Ceke Port

At Ceke Port, one of the largest land ports on the China-Mongolia border and a major gateway for bulk commodity trade, 23 hybrid autonomous Q-Chassis vehicles operate in temperatures as low as -32°C and under frequent sandstorm conditions. The vehicles transport loaded containers across the border, pass customs inspection checkpoints and return with empty containers in a continuous cycle. Supported by autonomous driving technology, high-definition mapping and intelligent fleet orchestration, the system enables stable unmanned operations in a challenging environment.

According to Alashan Media Group, after Ceke Port's implementation of modernization initiatives, including intelligent customs clearance, digital infrastructure upgrades and autonomous transportation, overall vehicle clearance time reduced approximately 40%.

At Mandula Port, a key China-Mongolia border crossing for coal and mineral transportation, autonomous vehicles have entered routine commercial operation within a multimodal freight network. Vehicles can pass customs checkpoints in less than 30 seconds, while transportation time from loading to customs arrival has been reduced by nearly 60% compared with conventional trucking operations, based on field measurements.

According to Westwell's operational data, autonomous transportation combined with intelligent fleet orchestration has improved cross-border logistics efficiency by more than three times in certain scenarios. The deployment also reduces the need for drivers to repeatedly enter inspection areas, contributing to safer operations.

The experience at Ceke and Mandula demonstrates how AI-powered transportation and intelligent operations management help border crossings increase throughput, strengthen connectivity and support higher-value logistics activity. Looking ahead, Westwell will continue to leverage its "Ainergy (AI+new energy)" strategy, combining AI and new energy technologies to support safer, greener and more efficient cross-border logistics operations.

By PR Newswire

WestWell

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TagTag:
Westwell Autonomous transportation Border Crossings Logistics efficiency

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