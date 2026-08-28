Koike Malaysia wins Fast Enterprise award at APEA 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Koike (M) Sdn Bhd was recognised under the Fast Enterprise category at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2026 Regional Edition by Enterprise Asia, with PR Newswire as the official news release distribution partner, while its Managing Director, Na Chin Teong, received the Master Entrepreneur award, recognising the leadership and entrepreneurial vision that have driven the company's transformation from a modest industrial operation into one of Malaysia's most diversified and respected business groups.

Established in 1992, Koike Malaysia has grown from its beginnings in industrial packaging into a multi-industry enterprise with operations spanning automotive manufacturing and assembly, precision engineering, industrial packaging, logistics and warehousing, global sourcing, semiconductor-related manufacturing, retail distribution, and advanced industrial solutions. Through strategic diversification, operational excellence, and a strong commitment to innovation, the Group has built a resilient business ecosystem with operations and partnerships extending across multiple Asian markets, including Japan, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

At the centre of this remarkable evolution is Na Chin Teong, whose entrepreneurial journey has shaped Koike Malaysia's growth trajectory over the past three decades. A graduate of Waseda University, Japan, Na began his professional career with Koike Corporation before returning to Malaysia in 1992 with the vision of establishing Koike Malaysia. Starting with a small logistics and industrial packaging business, he expanded the company by identifying new opportunities, developing strategic partnerships, and continuously adapting to changing market conditions.

Under Na's leadership, Koike Malaysia has evolved into a diversified business group comprising more than ten companies across multiple industries. The Group has achieved annual turnover exceeding RM600 million, strengthened its regional presence, established relationships with more than 200 global business partners, and oversees the movement of over 1,000 shipping containers annually through its logistics operations.

Beyond financial growth, Na has consistently championed a people-centred leadership philosophy, recognising that sustainable success is built upon capable people, shared purpose, and a strong organisational culture. His emphasis on teamwork, trust, accountability, and continuous improvement has fostered a workforce that supports Koike Malaysia's long-term expansion and resilience.

The dual recognition at the APEA 2026 reflects the success of both Koike Malaysia's accelerated growth and Na Chin Teong's visionary leadership, celebrating a business journey defined by innovation, adaptability, and a commitment to creating sustainable value for the future.

For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.