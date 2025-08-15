Corporate

Cloud computing policy to position Malaysia as regional hub by 2030

August 15, 2025 | 14:11
The news agency quoted Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo as saying that the NCCP directly supports the objectives of MyDIGITAL and the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint by unlocking real economic potential, apart from providing a clear direction for the country's digital transformation journey.
Cloud computing policy to position Malaysia as regional hub by 2030
Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo (Photo: Bernama)

Kuala Lumpur – Malaysia has reaffirmed its ambition to become a leading regional cloud and digital hub by 2030 with the launch of the National Cloud Computing Policy (NCCP), a pivotal step in the development of the country’s digital ecosystem, Bernama reported.

The news agency quoted Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo as saying that the NCCP directly supports the objectives of MyDIGITAL and the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint by unlocking real economic potential, apart from providing a clear direction for the country’s digital transformation journey.

At the launching ceremony of the NCCP at the ASEAN AI Malaysia Summit 2025, he said the NCCP upholds five core pillars to strengthen the adoption of cloud in Malaysia, specifically to guide the public and private sectors, data protection and privacy, digital inclusivity, as well as environmental sustainability.

Gobind added that the NCCP functions as a national action plan to ensure Malaysia remains competitive in the fast-evolving global digital economy. It establishes the foundation for strategic, well-managed, and high-impact adoption of cloud technology.

The implementation of the policy will support the transition of both public and private sector towards more efficient digitalisation, while enhancing the capacity of micro, small, and medium enterprises to compete in the digital economy. The NCCP is designed with the flexibility to adapt to technological changes and emerging challenges in the global cloud computing landscape, he stated.

By VNA

malaysia cloud computing

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

