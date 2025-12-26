Corporate

Coremail helps Thai firms navigate cross border email challenges

December 26, 2025 | 12:01
(0) user say
The email solution provider assists businesses in managing secure and compliant international digital communication.

BANGKOK, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As enterprises across Thailand and Southeast Asia accelerate their global presence, email reliability is no longer just an IT metric, it is the lifeline of day-to-day operations.

Many growing organizations face similar challenges. Legitimate business emails are often delayed or rejected due to IP blacklisting, disrupting daily operations. Efforts to build in-house overseas relay infrastructure frequently bring high costs but limited gains, as static routing cannot adapt to congestion, outages, or submarine cable disruptions. Meanwhile, cross-border phishing and malicious emails are increasingly sophisticated, bypassing basic filters and creating heightened security and compliance risks.

Intelligent Overseas Relays Address Both Stability and Security

To bridge this gap, Coremail, a global leader in secure email solutions, offers its Secure Email Relay. By deploying intelligent forwarding nodes across multiple regions, Coremail ensures that mission-critical data reaches its destination regardless of network volatility.

"Email remains the backbone of international business," said Leihua Chen, CEO of Coremail. "By stabilizing overseas delivery and strengthening protection against external threats, we aim to help organizations operate more smoothly and support their regional expansion."

Resilient Global Routing for Stable Cross-Border Delivery

With more than 50 smart relay nodes deployed worldwide, Coremail dynamically selects optimal delivery paths for each email. Traffic is automatically rerouted away from congested regions or disrupted nodes, ensuring fewer bounce-backs, lower latency, and consistent delivery across markets.

Intelligent SDN–DNS Routing for Higher Efficiency and Lower Costs

Powered by patented SDN routing and DNS-based link matching, Coremail optimizes routing decisions based on destination and message type. This enables faster, more predictable cross-border delivery while lowering the operational cost and complexity of maintaining in-house relay infrastructure.

CAC Anti-Spam Engine: 99.8% Filtering Accuracy for Overseas Threats

To address rising cross-border security risks, Coremail's CAC cloud anti-spam engine blocks up to 99.8% of spam and phishing attempts originating overseas, while maintaining a false-positive rate below 0.02%. This strengthens the security posture of existing email platforms and helps protect enterprise IP reputations.

Today, more than 20,000 enterprises worldwide use Coremail's Secure Email Relay to address cross-border email challenges. For organizations operating across multiple markets, reliable and secure email delivery is increasingly recognized as essential infrastructure for sustaining growth and managing operational risk.

For more information, please visit: www.coremail.co.th

By PR Newswire

Coremail

Coremail Thai firms Email solution provider International digital communication

