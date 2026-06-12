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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

EBANX data: over 60% of Pix Automático users are new digital platform subscribers

June 12, 2026 | 15:14
(0) user say
One year after its launch, Pix Automático has become a key solution for recurring payments in Brazil, with EBANX data showing over 60% of users are brand-new subscribers to digital platforms and EBANX accounting for 38% of all transactions.

CURITIBA, Brazil, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of its first anniversary on June 16, Pix Automático—the recurring billing feature of Pix, Brazil's widely popular instant payment system—has become a key driver of new customer acquisition for global companies with subscription business models operating in the country. New operational data from EBANX, a global technology company specializing in payment services for emerging markets, reveal that 64% of consumers paying with Pix Automático are new users within these digital platforms. For the 60 million Brazilians who lack access to credit cards, according to the country's Central Bank, the feature is unlocking access to the global digital economy.

EBANX has supported Pix Automático since the feature's launch. Amazon Prime, with more than 200 million paid members worldwide, is one of the merchants offering the solution in Brazil through EBANX. Prime members in the country can enjoy fast, free shipping, exclusive deals, Prime Video, Amazon Music, and other services, and are able to subscribe using a variety of methods, including Pix Automático, credit and debit cards, ensuring accessibility regardless of their preferred payment option.

Canva, Hotmart, and Nord Security are also among the merchants offering Pix Automático through EBANX. In addition, payment infrastructure providers such as Stripe, Spreedly, and Zuora have partnered with EBANX to enable more international companies to seamlessly access Brazil's recurring billing market via the Pix feature.

EBANX's operational data from the first year of Pix Automático reinforces the feature's strong growth trajectory. Active enrollments grew at an average monthly rate of 177% since June 2025, while transaction total value grew by 53% per month and the number of transactions 161%. EBANX currently processes 38% of all Pix Automático transactions in Brazil.

"One year in, Pix Automático has already delivered one of its most important projections: bringing new consumers into the digital subscription economy," said Eduardo de Abreu, CPO of EBANX and CEO of EBANX Singapore. "The 64% new-user rate reflects a population that was always willing to subscribe, but never had the right tool to do so," he added.

The arrival of this new consumer base also brings new payment habits to subscription-based businesses. "We are talking about new users, who might bring new behaviors, and demand new approaches. These differences come alongside an opportunity that simply did not exist before. If only cards were offered, many of these consumers would have never converted in the first place," said Abreu.

The potential of recurring alternative payment methods (APMs) extends beyond Brazil. Across emerging markets in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, over 1.3 billion adults lack access to credit or debit cards, relying on local APMs to access streaming, SaaS, gaming, and other subscription-based platforms.

EBANX has expanded its recurring APM offering across 12 emerging markets, unlocking a potential base of over 1 billion users for global merchants. Pix Automático is at the forefront of this wave in Latin America, a proof of concept that recurring payments built on local payment rails can work at scale.

Who is using Pix Automático

Brazil's Central Bank data analyzed by EBANX shows that nearly 4 in 5 Pix Automático transactions are made by users aged 30 and above, with the 40-to-49 age group leading adoption at 24%. "Pix Automático is being embraced by consumers with established purchasing power and longer subscription lifespans, a profile that holds huge potential for merchants," said Abreu.

Another finding from Pix Automático's first year of operation relates to its adoption by businesses. While business-to-business (B2B) transactions accounted for less than 5% of all Pix Automático payments, they represented nearly 90% of the financial volume processed through the system. B2B transactions also recorded an average ticket size of approximately USD 3,200, underscoring the feature's growing role in facilitating high-value recurring commercial payments.

For further information, please visit:

Website: https://www.ebanx.com/en/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ebanx

By PR Newswire

EBANX

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TagTag:
EBANX Pix Automático users recurring payments Brazil digital platforms subscribers

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