EBANX Names Eduardo de Abreu Chief Product Officer

February 06, 2026 | 14:43
(0) user say
The Latin American payment platform appointed de Abreu to oversee worldwide product strategy from Singapore, positioning the city-state as its regional hub.

CURITIBA, Brazil and SINGAPORE, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EBANX, a global technology company specializing in payment services for emerging markets, today announced the appointment of Eduardo de Abreu as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO). Formerly Vice President of Product based in Brazil, Abreu will relocate to Singapore to lead EBANX's global product roadmap as the company strengthens its presence in the APAC region.

Eduardo de Abreu, Chief Product Officer (CPO), EBANX
Eduardo de Abreu, Chief Product Officer (CPO), EBANX

Abreu joined the company in 2015, three years after its founding in Brazil. During EBANX's early stages, he played a key role in building its foundational finance operations structure in Latin America. Over the past decade, he has led more than 20 teams, including Operations, Treasury, Sales Engineering, M&A, Pricing, and Merchant Success.

"Eduardo's trajectory at EBANX reflects his deep understanding of global payments, execution excellence, and total commitment to our merchants," said João Del Valle, CEO and Co-founder of EBANX.

"As the payments sector demands constant adaptation and innovation—especially in emerging markets—my primary mission as CPO is to remain deeply connected to our merchants' needs while keeping pace with the latest technologies," stated Eduardo de Abreu, who was a key leader in EBANX's expansion into Africa, India, and the Philippines in recent years.

The relocation of the head of EBANX's product to Singapore underscores a deepening investment in the APAC region, where merchant Total Payment Volume (TPV) grew 20% last year. With teams in Singapore, China, and India, EBANX serves more than 100 APAC merchants and connects global brands with customers across Asia, as well as Latin America and Africa.

"Positioning our product leadership in Singapore brings EBANX closer to the world's fastest-growing consumer markets and one of the most innovative payment ecosystems, reinforcing our commitment to serving merchants globally with best-in-class technology," said Del Valle.

CEO of EBANX Singapore

The CPO will also serve as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EBANX Singapore, representing the company locally and before the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Last year, EBANX was granted a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license by the MAS. "We are well-positioned to offer advanced cross-border payments and merchant acquisition services while maintaining the highest regulatory and compliance standards," explained Abreu.

EBANX's announcement follows the recent appointment of Marin Mignot as Chief Operating Officer.

For further information, please visit:

Website: https://www.ebanx.com/en/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ebanx

By PR Newswire

EBANX

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
EBANX Eduardo de Abreu

