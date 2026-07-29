EBANX and Pagaleve expand BNPL access to 60m Brazilians

SÃO PAULO and CURITIBA, Brazil, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EBANX today announced a strategic partnership with Pagaleve to introduce Pix 4x, a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution that enables purchases to be split into installments using Pix as the payment method. While installment payments are a decades-long tradition in the largest Latin American economy—practiced by 70% of consumers, per Serasa Experian—this method makes installment purchasing accessible without a credit card, a trend on the rise in emerging markets. It seamlessly blends this deep cultural preference with the immense popularity of Pix, the instant payment system used by 96% of the adult population, giving consumers the power to split purchases into four biweekly installments.

Through Pix 4x, global companies will be able to reach not only the 60 million people who do not own a credit card, according to the country's Central Bank, but also the significant number of Brazilians who face low credit limits.

"Brazil has one of the world's most sophisticated payment ecosystems and Latin America's largest e-commerce market, but millions of consumers have been locked out of installment payments due to credit barriers," said Sebastian Fantini, Director of Product at EBANX. "By integrating Pagaleve's risk engine with our global merchant network and Pix's ubiquity, we're creating something the Brazilian market has never had: a truly open BNPL platform accessible to any customer, anywhere in the country, that allows them to participate in the global digital economy."

EBANX analysis based on Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI) data projects Brazil's digital commerce market will reach USD 516 billion by 2028, a 54% growth from the USD 336 billion recorded in 2025.

"The model we've built with EBANX breaks down traditional barriers because it doesn't require consumers to have a credit card or limit available to pay a purchase in installments", explained Eduardo Zucareli, Chief Commercial Officer of Pagaleve. "That opens the door to three underserved segments that we're now reaching at scale: consumers without credit cards and those with restrictive credit card limits".

Brazil's BNPL market landscape

Brazil's BNPL sector is experiencing strong momentum, with e-commerce spending projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2028, representing an 8% compound annual growth rate from 2024 to 2028, according to PCMI data analyzed by EBANX.

47% of transaction value in Brazilian e-commerce was processed through installments in 2025

Last year, 47% of transaction value in e-commerce was processed through installments, placing Brazil second among the 15 emerging markets analysed by PCMI, behind only Argentina at 60%. According to EBANX's internal data featured in the Beyond Borders 2026 study, installments can boost Average Order Value (AOV) in Brazil by up to 2.7 times. Retailers offering this payment option also recorded an average 20% revenue increase, with SaaS providers experiencing growth peaks of 22.5%.

The technology and its economic impact

At the core of Pix 4x is Pagaleve's proprietary risk analysis engine, built with machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms. The system conducts instant credit assessments in under three seconds, evaluating over 100 data points, including products purchased, quantity, amount, seller, customer profile, credit score, device, and IP address.

"This approach delivers approval rates 2-3 times higher than competitors while maintaining a delinquency rate of just 2%, demonstrating the precision of AI-driven risk assessment", Zucareli noted.

The partnership with EBANX connects this credit intelligence to more than 500 merchants across online retail, gaming, social media, and online education verticals, democratizing access to products and services previously available only to higher-income consumers.

For global merchants, Pix 4x simplifies the complexity of offering installments as a cross-border payment option while removing financial risk. While shoppers pay the first of four biweekly installments immediately at checkout, sellers receive the payment, with Pagaleve assuming 100% of the default risk. This mirrors EBANX's proven approach in local payments of using advanced technology to extend installments to underbanked consumers, enabling them to access the global digital economy.

According to Pagaleve, one retailer using the platform saw a 40% increase in AOV, and conversion rates rose by up to 20%. Total e-commerce sales increased 5%, with 82% of new shoppers using the solution, proving that the technology serves as both a payment facilitator and a significant growth lever.

"What makes Brazil's BNPL market unique is how it merges the nation's long-standing installment culture with modern instant payment infrastructure. This combination creates something powerful: a purchasing behavior Brazilians already trust, delivered through technology they already use daily, and extended to populations that traditional credit never reached," said Fantini. "This is another success story that positions emerging markets as innovation leaders in the payments industry."

For further information, please visit:

Website: https://www.ebanx.com/en/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ebanx