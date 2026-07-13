Dusit expands ASAI Hotels pipeline to Hat Yai and Phuket

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire – 9 July 2026 - Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, is expanding the domestic footprint of its distinctive lifestyle brand, ASAI Hotels, with the signing of hotel management agreements for two new properties in Southern Thailand: ASAI Hat Yai and ASAI Patong Phuket.

The bunk room at ASAI Hat Yai is designed to provide flexible, comfortable accommodation for families and groups of friends.

Scheduled to open in 2028 and 2029 respectively, the new-build properties reflect Dusit's strategy to grow ASAI Hotels in destinations where culture, community, dining, and discovery come together to shape memorable stays.Created for curious travellers seeking authentic local connections, thoughtful design, and quality experiences at accessible rates, ASAI Hotels combines compact, intelligently designed rooms with vibrant communal spaces that encourage guests to eat, work, play, and connect. Each hotel is designed to integrate with its surrounding neighbourhood, working with local businesses, creators, and communities to help guests experience each destination from a fresh perspective.Since debuting in Thailand with ASAI Bangkok Chinatown in 2020, the brand has expanded to include ASAI Bangkok Sathorn and ASAI Kyoto Shijo in Japan. Its growing pipeline reflects increasing demand for lifestyle-led accommodation that combines convenience and comfort with authentic connections to the surrounding community."Today's travellers are increasingly looking beyond traditional hotel stays. They want places that reflect the character of their destination, provide opportunities for connection, and deliver meaningful experiences without compromising on quality or value," said Chanin Donavanik, Group CEO, Dusit International. "ASAI Hotels was created with these evolving expectations in mind, and the signing of ASAI Hat Yai and ASAI Patong Phuket demonstrates our confidence in the long-term potential of Thailand's lifestyle hospitality segment. Both destinations have their own unique energy and strong growth prospects, and we look forward to introducing hotels that connect guests with the communities, culture, and experiences that make each location special."Located on Samchai Road in the heart of Hat Yai's city centre, ASAI Hat Yai will introduce the brand to one of Southern Thailand's most important commercial and tourism hubs. A key gateway connecting Thailand with Malaysia and the wider region, Hat Yai continues to attract strong domestic and cross-border demand, supported by its transport links, thriving local businesses, popular street food scene, and distinctive Thai-Chinese heritage.The hotel will comprise 116 thoughtfully designed guestrooms created for different styles of travel – from comfortable spaces for solo travellers and couples to larger rooms with bunk beds designed for families and groups of friends.Facilities will include an all-day dining restaurant, café and bar, flexible co-working spaces, meeting facilities, and a fitness centre, all designed to create a vibrant neighbourhood hub where guests and locals can connect.ASAI Patong Phuket, meanwhile, will bring the brand's locally inspired approach to Phuket, one of Asia's most visited island destinations and a global tourism hub that continues to attract strong demand from international and domestic travellers.Located in the heart of Patong, just five minutes from Patong Beach and around one hour by car from Phuket International Airport, the hotel will feature approximately 85 rooms alongside a lively ground-floor café and social space built around ASAI's signature Eat/Work/Play concept, a rooftop swimming pool, and fitness facilities. Designed to reflect Patong's dynamic blend of beach culture, local dining, entertainment, and creative energy, the hotel will provide a welcoming base for travellers looking to experience Phuket beyond the traditional resort stay.The ASAI Hotels brand is set to continue its international expansion in Q3 2026 with the opening of ASAI Gamuda Cove in Malaysia. Located within the 1,530-acre Gamuda Cove township near Kuala Lumpur, the hotel will mark the brand's debut in Malaysia and introduce ASAI's locally inspired approach within a setting that combines nature, recreation, entertainment, and community experiences. ASAI is also set to expand into the Philippines with ASAI Oslob Cebu (late 2027) and ASAI Camaya Coast (late 2028).ASAI Hotels is one of nine distinctive brands that make up Dusit Hotels and Resorts, Dusit International's global hospitality portfolio, encompassing luxury retreats, wellness resorts, lifestyle hotels, and contemporary city stays. The portfolio currently spans 19 countries and comprises 50 hotels, alongside approximately 237 luxury villas under Elite Havens, the leading provider of luxury villa rentals in Asia. More than 50 Dusit Hotels and Resorts properties are in the pipeline worldwide.**Portfolio and pipeline figures as of 1Q 2026.

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