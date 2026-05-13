DTAP opens two Singapore sexual health clinics

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2026 - DTAP, Singapore’s pioneering GP+ medical provider established in 2005, announced the opening of two new clinics – DTAP Clinic @ Holland Village, which officially opened on 29 Apr 2025, and DTAP Clinic @ Clarke Quay, which officially opened on 23 May 2025. The expansion strengthens access to general and sexual healthcare services, including STD tests, STD screening and HIV tests, within central lifestyle districts.



As healthcare-seeking behaviours continue to evolve, there has been a noticeable shift towards earlier and more proactive screening, especially for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and HIV. Increasing public awareness of the importance of timely testing and treatment has driven demand for accessible, confidential care delivered in a professional clinical setting. The expansion into Holland Village and Clarke Quay reflects this shift, with both clinics designed to offer a comfortable and private environment that supports individuals in seeking care with confidence.



DTAP operates as a GP+ medical centre, bridging the gap between general practice and specialist care. Fully accredited for HIV and STD testing and treatment, its clinical protocols adhere to Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) guidelines, covering the full continuum from screening and early detection through to treatment and long-term management. Beyond sexual health, DTAP also supports men's and women's health, weight management and mental health.



Clinics are staffed by experienced doctors — both male and female — who take a friendly, open and non-discriminatory approach, ensuring patients can seek care with confidence and discretion.



"This expansion builds on DTAP's longstanding commitment to accessible and confidential care, with over 20 years of experience since 2005. We are seeing a clear shift towards more proactive health-seeking behaviour, particularly in sexual health, with more patients coming forward earlier for screening and testing, including for conditions that were previously under-discussed. This highlights the importance of timely detection and access to care, supported by a discreet, comfortable environment with experienced doctors who provide care in a respectful, open and non-discriminatory manner," said Dr. Alan Tan, Chairman of DTAP Clinics.



DTAP Clinic @ Holland Village and DTAP Clinic @ Clarke Quay are now open to patients. For more information on services, visit https://dtapclinic.com/.

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