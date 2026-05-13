Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DTAP opens two Singapore sexual health clinics

May 13, 2026 | 14:58
(0) user say
The healthcare provider expanded operations launching locations in Holland Village and Clarke Quay neighborhoods improving access.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2026 - DTAP, Singapore’s pioneering GP+ medical provider established in 2005, announced the opening of two new clinics – DTAP Clinic @ Holland Village, which officially opened on 29 Apr 2025, and DTAP Clinic @ Clarke Quay, which officially opened on 23 May 2025. The expansion strengthens access to general and sexual healthcare services, including STD tests, STD screening and HIV tests, within central lifestyle districts.

As healthcare-seeking behaviours continue to evolve, there has been a noticeable shift towards earlier and more proactive screening, especially for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and HIV. Increasing public awareness of the importance of timely testing and treatment has driven demand for accessible, confidential care delivered in a professional clinical setting. The expansion into Holland Village and Clarke Quay reflects this shift, with both clinics designed to offer a comfortable and private environment that supports individuals in seeking care with confidence.

DTAP operates as a GP+ medical centre, bridging the gap between general practice and specialist care. Fully accredited for HIV and STD testing and treatment, its clinical protocols adhere to Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) guidelines, covering the full continuum from screening and early detection through to treatment and long-term management. Beyond sexual health, DTAP also supports men's and women's health, weight management and mental health.

Clinics are staffed by experienced doctors — both male and female — who take a friendly, open and non-discriminatory approach, ensuring patients can seek care with confidence and discretion.

"This expansion builds on DTAP's longstanding commitment to accessible and confidential care, with over 20 years of experience since 2005. We are seeing a clear shift towards more proactive health-seeking behaviour, particularly in sexual health, with more patients coming forward earlier for screening and testing, including for conditions that were previously under-discussed. This highlights the importance of timely detection and access to care, supported by a discreet, comfortable environment with experienced doctors who provide care in a respectful, open and non-discriminatory manner," said Dr. Alan Tan, Chairman of DTAP Clinics.

DTAP Clinic @ Holland Village and DTAP Clinic @ Clarke Quay are now open to patients. For more information on services, visit https://dtapclinic.com/.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By DTAP

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
DTAP sexual health singapore

Related Contents

ATxSummit 2026 convenes global leaders to chart Asia's AI future.

ATxSummit 2026 convenes global leaders to chart Asia's AI future.

SIM supports Singapore national servicemen returning to studies

SIM supports Singapore national servicemen returning to studies

iFLYTEK positions Singapore as regional AI hub at GITEX

iFLYTEK positions Singapore as regional AI hub at GITEX

Singapore to expand VSIP presence in Vietnam to 30 parks

Singapore to expand VSIP presence in Vietnam to 30 parks

Singapore tops Asia Pacific digital resilience despite disruptions

Singapore tops Asia Pacific digital resilience despite disruptions

Southeast Asian e-commerce market hit $157 billion in 2025

Southeast Asian e-commerce market hit $157 billion in 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

US lawmaker McHenry to speak at Asian Banker Summit

US lawmaker McHenry to speak at Asian Banker Summit

XTransfer participates in Chile fintech forum

XTransfer participates in Chile fintech forum

Hong Kong Science Park brings 38 firms to medical fair

Hong Kong Science Park brings 38 firms to medical fair

G2E Asia and IR Expo open in Macau

G2E Asia and IR Expo open in Macau

Jamf releases 2026 Mac and mobile security threat report

Jamf releases 2026 Mac and mobile security threat report

Samsung introduces 2026 AI television lineup

Samsung introduces 2026 AI television lineup

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

US lawmaker McHenry to speak at Asian Banker Summit

US lawmaker McHenry to speak at Asian Banker Summit

XTransfer participates in Chile fintech forum

XTransfer participates in Chile fintech forum

Hong Kong Science Park brings 38 firms to medical fair

Hong Kong Science Park brings 38 firms to medical fair

G2E Asia and IR Expo open in Macau

G2E Asia and IR Expo open in Macau

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020