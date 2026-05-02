SIM supports Singapore national servicemen returning to studies

Study Habits, Skills, and Attitudes: The Third Pillar Supporting Collegiate Academic Performance - https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1111/j.1745-6924.2008.00089.x LifeSG (Ministry of Defence). Managing NS and Your Studies - https://www.life.gov.sg/guides/pe/managing-ns-studies Central Manpower Base (CMPB). Disruption for Further Studies - https://www.cmpb.gov.sg/before-ns/disruption-for-further-studies/ Richardson, M., Abraham, C., & Bond, R. (2012). Psychological correlates of university students' academic performance: A systematic review. Psychological Bulletin. - https://psycnet.apa.org/doi/10.1037/a0026838 SIM Learning Support - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/life-at-sim/learning-support SIM Student Care - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/life-at-sim/student-care

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2026 - Each year, thousands of Singaporean men complete their National Service (NS) and transition into higher education, typically after a gap of up to two years from formal academic study. The transition back to academic life presents adjustment challenges. After two years in a highly structured and regimented environment, many returning students must readjust to self-directed learning, academic rigour, and independent time management.A research paper done by higher education academia indicates transition, particularly after a break from formal education, can influence students' academic performance, particularly as they rebuild study habits and self-directed learning.As Singapore continues to emphasise lifelong learning and workforce readiness, the NS-to-university transition is increasingly viewed as a critical phase in the education journey. National policies allow some flexibility, such as disruption schemes that enable eligible servicemen to begin university alongside their academic cohort. However, most students still enter university after completing NS, requiring them to re-engage with academic learning after a prolonged hiatus. This has prompted educators to call for stronger institutional support to help students bridge the gap effectively.Recognising the challenges faced by students transitioning from National Service back into academic life, the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) provides a range of structured academic and student support services to facilitate reintegration. Through refresher workshop and learning support initiatives, students are introduced to university expectations, including academic writing, study strategies, and independent learning skills.The SIM Student Learning Centre provides academic support and enriching learning experiences for all students. It is staffed by a dedicated team of senior students with strong proficiency in academic writing, who regularly conduct workshops on study skills and university life, sharing practical insights with their juniors. In addition, the Peer‑Assisted Learning (PAL) Programme, established in 2013, continues to run today. Under this programme, high‑performing students are trained as subject leaders to facilitate group learning sessions, supporting collaborative learning and helping participants improve their academic performance.In addition, SIM provides holistic student support through its Student Wellness Centre and Student Care services, which offer counselling, stress management programmes, and peer support initiatives to help students adjust to academic and personal challenges. These services are designed to support students in managing the transition to university life and maintaining overall well-being.Complementing its academic and personal support structures, SIM promotes a vibrant campus culture through student communities and peer networks that strengthen social integration and contribute to student resilience and success. The institution further supports employability by providing facilities and career-related resources that help students build connections and prepare for the workforce.Together, these initiatives form a comprehensive support ecosystem that helps students returning from NS rebuild academic confidence, adapt to self-directed learning, and progress successfully in their higher education journey.The transition from NS to university involves not only academic adjustment but also broader behavioural and social adaptation. By combining structured support, flexible learning pathways and applied education, SIM aims to support students in rebuilding academic confidence and sustaining long-term learning success. As Singapore continues to strengthen its education to employment pathways, supporting students through key transition phases such as NS to higher education will remain an important focus for institutions and policymakers alike.https://www.sim.edu.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.