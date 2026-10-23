DKSH to bring GNT plant-based food colouring to Vietnam

Under the expansion plan, DKSH will provide business development, market analysis, marketing and sales, distribution and logistics, regulatory support, and technical services to accelerate the growth of GNT's natural colour solutions in Vietnam's food and beverage market.

The expanded collaboration builds on a longstanding relationship between DKSH and GNT in other markets, including Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Leveraging DKSH’s extensive regional presence, deep industry expertise, strong customer network, and regulatory capabilities, GNT aims to strengthen its reach among food and beverage manufacturers in Vietnam and unlock new growth opportunities.

Photo: DKSH

Exberry is a registered trademark of GNT, which is a leading provider of plant-based colouring ingredients marketed under its globally recognised Exberry brand. The company provides natural colour solutions derived from non-GMO fruits, vegetables, and edible plants, enabling food and beverage manufacturers to create visually appealing products while meeting increasing consumer demand for clean-label, naturally sourced ingredients.

GNT’s natural colour portfolio is suitable for applications in beverages, bakery, confectionery, dairy, cereals, snacks, sauces, savoury, plant-based meat, seafood, and dairy, and helps manufacturers develop products that align with evolving market trends towards transparency, sustainability, and natural ingredients. The solutions are used across multiple categories, providing versatility, stability, ease-of-use, and strong sustainability credentials, allowing brands to achieve vibrant colours while maintaining a natural positioning.

Andreas Thiede, general manager at GNT Singapore Pte. Ltd., said, “Exberry colours allow manufacturers to deliver the natural and eye-catching products consumers want to see. DKSH is perfectly placed to help us meet the growing demand for natural ingredients in Vietnam thanks to its strong market presence and consistent track record. Together, we can deliver enhanced value for food and beverage brands throughout the country.”

Cesar Saez, vice president, Global Food and Beverage Ingredients, Performance Materials, DKSH, added, “We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with GNT and support the growth of its Exberry natural colour solutions in Vietnam. As consumer demand for natural and clean-label products continues to increase, DKSH’s local market knowledge, regulatory expertise, sales excellence, innovation and formulation capabilities, and collaborative mindset will help bring innovative colouring solutions to food and beverage manufacturers across the market.”

Founded in 1978, GNT is a family-owned company pioneering plant-based, sustainable ingredients. Headquartered in Mierlo, the Netherlands, with offices across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East, its family ownership provides stability and long-term commitment, enabling strategic decisions to future-proof supplies.

These include ambitious sustainability commitments to ensure the quality and availability of raw materials over the long term. Customer service is a key focus, with full support throughout every stage of product development, including concept innovation, colour selection and matching, stability testing, upscaling, regulatory matters, and quality documentation.

For more than 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies across Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America through its business units in Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a market expansion services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, e-commerce, distribution and logistics, and after-sales services.

A participant in the United Nations Global Compact, DKSH is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and operates in 35 markets with 26,840 specialists. Its Business Unit Performance Materials distributes specialty chemicals and ingredients for food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and industrial applications, supported by 55 innovation centres worldwide that create formulations compliant with local regulations.