'Discover Finland' supports technology professionals in career development

September 26, 2025 | 10:00
(0) user say
Work in Finland, an initiative under Business Finland and the Finnish government’s organisation for global talent attraction, held the “Discover Finland” project in Vietnam from September 19-24.

Co-funded by the European Union (EU), the initiative is designed to support experienced Vietnamese technology professionals in exploring and planning their career pathways in Finland.

The launch event of Discover Finland attracted more than 200 participants and around 150 registrations for the e-learning course.

Other programmes by Work in Finland include activities under Finland Startup Week, which in August connected with more than 300 entrepreneurs and startup community members, and the the Sisu Factory programme, which received six startup applications from Vietnam, two of which were selected to travel to Finland for Sisu Factory and Europe’s largest tech event, Slush.

On the recruitment side, Work in Finland will host a webinar in October focusing on ethical recruitment in Vietnam, engaging over 50 Finnish companies that had signed up for the Finland Roadshow held in May. The roadshow also connected Vietnamese businesses with about 200 representatives of Finnish companies and organisations.

'Discover Finland' supports technology professionals in career development
The initiative comes at a time when Vietnam is one of the top countries sending professionals to Finland

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Finland Pham Thi Thanh Binh, nearly 16,000 Vietnamese people are currently working, living, and studying in the Nordic nation. Although the numbers vary annually, the trend highlights Vietnam’s growing role as a long-term talent partner for Finland.

Through flexible online learning modules and in-depth coaching sessions with industry experts, Discover Finland equips mid- to senior-level professionals with essential knowledge of Finnish culture, workplace practices, and career development opportunities.

The programme provides insights into employment prospects, work environments, benefits, career paths, and settlement policies. Notably, it offers tailored guidance for professionals in technology, engineering, medical technology, and energy.

Unlike conventional labour-mobility projects, Discover Finland delivers a comprehensive preparation pathway before relocation. The programme enables professionals to build networks, understand Finland’s working culture, and gain sector-specific expertise while still based in Vietnam.

According to Le Van Anh, talent manager at Work in Finland, Finland requires a diverse workforce.

“Targets include entrepreneurs, skilled workers, senior experts, and researchers. In addition, Finland has signed agreements to recruit general labourers for factories, manufacturing, and farming,” said Van Anh.

However, the first challenge Vietnamese workers face in international environments is language. Cultural and workplace differences also require careful preparation.

In the context of digital and green transformation, Vietnam’s workforce is seen as highly promising. Nonetheless, concerns about “brain drain” remain.

Addressing this issue, Van Anh emphasised that in the long term, Vietnamese professionals working and learning in Finland can create business connections and potentially contribute back to Vietnam through collaboration projects or knowledge transfer.

“Participation in the international labour market is an opportunity for Vietnamese talent to improve skills, increase competitiveness, and expand career prospects globally. At the same time, cooperation in training and labour exchange creates added value through cultural exchange and business partnerships,” Van Anh noted.

'Discover Finland' supports technology professionals in career development
Sezin Ata Diler, project specialist of Discover Finland

For startups, she added, Finland offers one of the most dynamic ecosystems, providing comprehensive support from market access and legal advisory to fundraising, enabling founders to grow their ideas in an international environment. Highlighting Finland’s labour needs, Sezin Ata Diler, project specialist at Discover Finland, said the country excels across multiple high-tech sectors.

“Beyond strengths in IT and AI (AI), Finland is also a leader in deep tech, manufacturing, mining, maritime, circular economy, quantum technology, semiconductors, and even game design. It consistently ranks among the world’s top 10 in innovation and is regarded as Europe’s digital frontrunner,” Diler told VIR.

“Meanwhile, Vietnam is emerging as a country with enormous potential, thanks to its young, dynamic workforce whose skills are improving and adaptability to IT, AI, and circular economy practices is rapidly advancing. This enables Vietnamese talent not only to meet domestic demand but also to compete internationally,” Diler observed.

Vietnam is one of Work in Finland’s key partner countries. In recent years, the number of Vietnamese professionals moving to Finland has grown significantly. Specifically, first-time residence permits for employment increased from 223 in 2015 to 581 in 2024. Discover Finland is expected to further support this trend, helping professionals better prepare for a smooth transition and a sustainable career journey.

PM seeks stronger labour, education cooperation with Finland PM seeks stronger labour, education cooperation with Finland

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Arto Olavi Satonen, Minister for Employment from the Finnish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, in Hanoi on January 13, believing that his visit would further bolster the traditional friendship and all-around cooperation between the two countries, especially in labour and employment.
Finland's Lindström opens first textile service centre in Vietnam Finland's Lindström opens first textile service centre in Vietnam

Lindström, a family-owned textile service company with more than 170 years of history in Finland, marked the beginning of its journey in Vietnam by opening of a new service centre in Dong Nai province on March 20.
Finland determined to team up in vocational training Finland determined to team up in vocational training

Finland and Vietnam are working to further rivet their vocational training cooperation. Keijo Norvanto, Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam, talked with VIR’s Thanh Thu about how such partnerships will help the Southeast Asian country to improve the quality of human resources.

By Bich Ngoc

