Nokia, VNPT to upgrade and expand radio infrastructure in Vietnam

October 28, 2025 | 10:47
Nokia has announced the extension of its long-term partnership with VNPT through a new agreement to upgrade and expand radio infrastructure across Vietnam.
Nokia, VNPT to upgrade and expand radio infrastructure in Vietnam
Party General Secretary To Lam visits Nokia's headquarters in Finland. Photo: VNA

The new deal focuses on the Hanoi area, border provinces, and the southern region, marking an important step in advancing the nation's digital connectivity.

Under the agreement, Nokia will deploy equipment from its industry-leading AirScale portfolio, powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, delivering premium connectivity, low latency, and enhanced network capacity, while reducing power consumption. The scope also includes comprehensive network management services to ensure optimal performance and reliability.

This upgrade will significantly improve mobile coverage quality, particularly in border regions and key economic and social hubs. It will enable individuals and businesses across multiple provinces to improve access to telecommunications and digital transformation services, supporting Vietnam's broader goals of economic growth and digital inclusion.

The contract strengthens Nokia's strong commitment to the telecom sector in Vietnam, further demonstrated by its decision to establish Vietnam as a manufacturing hub for AirScale equipment in 2024. The hub supplies both domestic and international markets, creating new economic opportunities and strengthening regional supply chains.

"Extending our partnership with Nokia is an important step in strengthening Vietnam's telecommunications and digital infrastructure, reaffirming our commitment to meet the growing connectivity and digital service needs of people, businesses, and government. With Nokia's advanced technology, we aim to deliver world-class services and support Vietnam's digital transformation goals," said Huynh Quang Liem, CEO of VNPT.

"We are proud to deepen our partnership with VNPT and contribute to Vietnam's digital future. Our advanced technology delivers outstanding performance, enabling VNPT to provide faster, more reliable connectivity, especially in key border regions and major economic and social centres. This expansion will give individuals and businesses better access to essential digital services, driving economic growth and enhancing quality of life," said Hiro Miura, head of Southeast Asia at Nokia.

Accelerating digital transformation in Vietnam and the road to 5G Accelerating digital transformation in Vietnam and the road to 5G

Vietnam is on a steady trajectory towards the digital age. The government has spared no effort in recent years to accelerate national digital transformation based on three key pillars: digital government, digital economy, and digital society.
Nokia partners with Foxconn to produce 5G AirScale equipment in Vietnam Nokia partners with Foxconn to produce 5G AirScale equipment in Vietnam

Nokia will partner with Foxconn to produce its 5G AirScale equipment at Foxconn's factory in the northern province of Bac Giang.
South Korea's LG CNS to develop hyperscale AI data center in Vietnam South Korea's LG CNS to develop hyperscale AI data center in Vietnam

LG CNS, an IT service company under South Korea's LG Electronics, will develop a hyperscale AI data center in Vietnam.

By Vy Nguyen

TagTag:
nokia vnpt telecommunications finland

