Diplomatic gains can inspire more success stories

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son

International integration has made great contributions to national development. What have been the largest outcomes of Vietnam’s international economic integration?

Economic diplomacy is not only one of Vietnam’s key priorities, but has also become a significant driving force in the country’s pursuit of sustainable development and deep international integration. In recent times, economic diplomacy has been implemented in a comprehensive and coordinated manner, closely linked with political, defence, security, and cultural diplomacy - together forming a unified front that effectively supports the nation’s process of renovation and global integration.

A notable achievement is that Vietnam has now established economic and trade relations with more than 230 countries and territories. The country has signed and carried out 17 free trade agreements, and is negotiating with additional partners about new trade deals.

Economic diplomacy has made a valuable contribution to Vietnam’s remarkable progress in joining the group of the world’s top 32 economies by GDP size, and the top 20 in terms of trade volume and foreign direct investment attraction.

In addition, the active implementation of the Party Secretariat’s Directive No.15-CT/TW dated 2022, on boosting economic diplomacy in service of national development towards 2030, has helped position Vietnam as a crucial link in both regional and global markets. This has facilitated the expansion of cooperation in emerging sectors, and deeper participation in supply chains, while improving in Vietnam’s standing within the global value chain.

What will the diplomatic sector do to contribute to the country’s development in the coming time?

In the context of intertwined challenges and opportunities, and in alignment with the country’s development goals, economic diplomacy will focus on the following key priorities. Firstly, we will fully leverage the benefits of existing trade and investment agreements, especially in underexplored markets and sectors; and unlock new sources of investment and finance, particularly from major enterprises and investment funds. Besides that, we will also concretise newly upgraded diplomatic frameworks into practical, effective economic cooperation programmes.

Secondly, we will contribute to promoting economic growth by revitalising traditional drivers of growth such as investment, exports, and consumption, while strongly fostering new growth impetuses such as science and technology, digital transformation, green growth, circular economy, and the knowledge-based economy.

Thirdly, we will promptly identify and capitalise on emerging global trends, including digital, green, and energy transitions. We will also establish extensive cooperation with global innovation hubs in sectors such as high technology, semiconductors, AI, and quantum science.

Finally, economic diplomacy will continue to work in close partnership with ministries, sectors, localities, and enterprises to resolve difficulties and bottlenecks, while helping to create leverage, enhance connectivity, and attract new projects and cooperation initiatives.

Over the past 80 years, the Vietnamese intellectual community abroad has remained a special resource, and has played an important role in the national development. What solutions will be made to continue attracting Vietnamese intellectuals and experts abroad?

The Vietnamese community abroad is an inseparable part of the nation. It makes crucial contributions to the national development, with approximately six million Vietnamese living, studying, and working in more than 130 countries and territories throughout the world.

With a deep awareness of the community’s role and position, in recent years, the work related to overseas Vietnamese has been comprehensively implemented, reflecting the care and attention of the Party and state. This has helped strengthen the great national unity bloc and mobilise overseas resources for national construction and development.

Furthermore, the Party and state have introduced various mechanisms to connect with and tap into the potential of overseas Vietnamese, especially intellectuals. Notably, the Politburo’s Resolution No.57-NQ/TW on developing science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation has outlined key policies to attract and retain Vietnamese experts and scientists abroad, encouraging them to return to live and work in the country.

The National Assembly has also promulgated many new laws, including the amended Law on Nationality – which removes barriers to acquiring or reclaiming Vietnamese citizenship while allowing for the retention of foreign nationality – and the Law on Science, Technology, and Innovation, which grants greater autonomy to individuals and organisations engaged in scientific research.

Most recently, Party General Secretary To Lam has called for prompt proposals and recommendations for incentive policies to create the most improvements for overseas Vietnamese experts and intellectuals to partake in and contribute to national development.

More than ever, leveraging the strength of the overseas Vietnamese community has become increasingly essential, serving as a major driving force for Vietnam to enter a new era of national development.

In this spirit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue close coordination with relevant ministries and sectors to establish a favourable legal and policy framework that enables overseas Vietnamese experts and intellectuals to feel secure and motivated to engage with and contribute to the homeland.

Could you share a few remarks or stories from world leaders regarding Vietnam’s role and status?

Vietnam’s success story has increasingly served as an inspiration to the international community. UN Secretary-General António Guterres, at several meetings, has referred to Vietnam as a “model of peace and sustainable development”.

Similarly, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn also underscored that Vietnam is a key member, making crucial contributions to strengthening unity and enhancing ASEAN’s position and capacity in global dialogue and cooperation, particularly on the 30th anniversary of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership. Many leaders of other countries and international organisations, through both their words and actions, have expressed high regard for Vietnam’s role on the global stage, recognising the country as a reliable partner and a responsible member of the international community.

Over the past eight decades, under the leadership of the Party and state, Vietnamese diplomacy has grown stronger and more dynamic. Moving forward, Vietnam will steadfastly pursue the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation, and diversification of relations.

We will continue international integration, uphold the rule of law and international law, and make meaningful contributions to peace, stability, and development in the region and the wider world.

We hope that our international partners, friends, and countries will continue to support and accompany Vietnam as it embarks on this new chapter in its national journey.