Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Dien May Xanh posts over $40,000 profit per hour in Q1

April 23, 2026 | 17:39
(0) user say
Dien May Xanh, Vietnam’s leading consumer electronics and home appliance retailer, recorded average profits of more than $40,000 per hour in the first quarter, as it accelerates ecosystem expansion ahead of a planned IPO this year.
Dien May Xanh posts over $40,000 profit per hour in Q1
Photo: thoibaotaichinh.vn

According to its latest financial report, the company posted revenue of over VND32.61 trillion ($1.3 billion) in the first three months of the year, up nearly 30 per cent on-year.

Net profit reached approximately $88.2 million, almost 1.5 times higher than the same period last year. This translates into average daily earnings of more than $980,000, or over $40,000 per hour. Net profit margin also improved to 6.8 per cent.

Growth was driven by multiple segments. Topzone recorded the fastest expansion with a 42 per cent increase, followed by The Gioi Di Dong (Mobile World) at 34 per cent and Dien May Xanh at over 30 per cent. By product category, mobile phones surged 65 per cent, while home appliances and refrigerators both rose by around 45 per cent.

By the end of the first quarter, the group maintained a network of 2,006 Dien May Xanh stores, 929 The Gioi Di Dong outlets, and 85 Topzone stores, unchanged from the beginning of the year.

Overseas, the EraBlue joint venture in Indonesia generated revenue of around $57 million. Average revenue per store in this market was 1.5 to 2.6 times higher than comparable domestic models. The chain currently operates 212 outlets and targets doubling this figure by 2027 and reaching around 1,000 stores by 2030.

For 2026, Dien May Xanh targets revenue of approximately $4.9 billion and net profit of $294 million, representing increases of nearly 12 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively, compared to 2025.

The company also plans to launch an IPO this year, subject to regulatory approval. It aims to offer up to 179.5 million shares, equivalent to 16.3 per cent of its charter capital. The offering price is expected to be no lower than $0.65 per share, with proceeds to be used to repay short-term borrowings.

Can Bach Hoa Xanh turn the losing tides for Mobile World? Can Bach Hoa Xanh turn the losing tides for Mobile World?
Mobile World reports 45 per cent plunge in after-tax profit Mobile World reports 45 per cent plunge in after-tax profit
MWG's Bluetronics to reach triple the size of largest competitor in Cambodia MWG's Bluetronics to reach triple the size of largest competitor in Cambodia
Dien May Xanh plans IPO in 2026 Dien May Xanh plans IPO in 2026
Indonesia-Vietnam retail chain EraBlue targets $790 million by 2030 Indonesia-Vietnam retail chain EraBlue targets $790 million by 2030

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Dien May Xanh The Gioi Di Dong IPO profit

Related Contents

Huaqin Technology launches Hong Kong IPO with cornerstone investors

Huaqin Technology launches Hong Kong IPO with cornerstone investors

Indonesia-Vietnam retail chain EraBlue targets $790 million by 2030

Indonesia-Vietnam retail chain EraBlue targets $790 million by 2030

SABECO adopts cautious 2026 plan amid industry pressures

SABECO adopts cautious 2026 plan amid industry pressures

Masan High-Tech Materials plans HSX listing

Masan High-Tech Materials plans HSX listing

Chuangxin Industries reports 33% profit increase from cost strategy

Chuangxin Industries reports 33% profit increase from cost strategy

VIB targets $444 million profit and completion of Basel III approach

VIB targets $444 million profit and completion of Basel III approach

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hanoi transition: four dog cat meat traders proactively exit the trade for sustainable careers following training

Hanoi transition: four dog cat meat traders proactively exit the trade for sustainable careers following training

Vietnam advances pilot digital asset framework

Vietnam advances pilot digital asset framework

Dien May Xanh posts over $40,000 profit per hour in Q1

Dien May Xanh posts over $40,000 profit per hour in Q1

Vietnam moves to allow pre-licensing capital flows for foreign investors

Vietnam moves to allow pre-licensing capital flows for foreign investors

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020