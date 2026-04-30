Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Bill Ackman raises $5 bln in Pershing Square IPO

April 30, 2026 | 11:03
(0) user say
The billionaire investor’s Pershing Square closed a $5 billion initial public offering on the NYSE, providing permanent capital for his activist hedge fund strategy.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 29th

  • Stocks are little changed on Wednesday morning ahead of this afternoon's Fed decision, with traders expecting interest rates to hold steady.
  • Four of the largest holdings by weight for the NYSX ETF – Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta – will report earnings following today's market close.
  • Shares of Pershing Square (NYSE: PS) and Pershing Square USA (NYSE: PSUS) will begin trading on the NYSE today after raising $5 billion in the combined IPO.
  • Gold Royalty (NYSE American: GROY) Chairman and CEO David Garofalo will join Taking Stock to reflect on the company's five-year listing anniversary.

Opening Bell
Pershing Square (NYSE: PS) and Pershing Square USA (NYSE: PSUS) celebrate their IPO.

Closing Bell
Gold Royalty (NYSE American: GROY) celebrates its five-year listing anniversary.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

3M at the NYSE on April 28th

By PR Newswire

New York Stock Exchange

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Bill Ackman Pershing Square IPO

Related Contents

Dien May Xanh posts over $40,000 profit per hour in Q1

Dien May Xanh posts over $40,000 profit per hour in Q1

Huaqin Technology launches Hong Kong IPO with cornerstone investors

Huaqin Technology launches Hong Kong IPO with cornerstone investors

Dien May Xanh plans IPO in 2026

Dien May Xanh plans IPO in 2026

Hoa Phat Agricultural Development debuts shares on HSX

Hoa Phat Agricultural Development debuts shares on HSX

Vietnam's IPO market on recovery trajectory

Vietnam's IPO market on recovery trajectory

XED Receives Approval for GIFT City IPO

XED Receives Approval for GIFT City IPO

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Vivacta Bio closes over $50 mln in Series A, A+ financing

Vivacta Bio closes over $50 mln in Series A, A+ financing

Duck Creek launches agentic configurator to cut policy implementation by 50%

Duck Creek launches agentic configurator to cut policy implementation by 50%

ShengShu unveils Motubrain world action model for robotics

ShengShu unveils Motubrain world action model for robotics

Alibaba’s Accio Work powers 230,000 online stores globally

Alibaba’s Accio Work powers 230,000 online stores globally

DJI agricultural drones cut 51Mt carbon, save 410M tonnes water

DJI agricultural drones cut 51Mt carbon, save 410M tonnes water

Latest News

Goertek Vina pours over VND500 billion into Bac Ninh

Goertek Vina pours over VND500 billion into Bac Ninh

Vivacta Bio closes over $50 mln in Series A, A+ financing

Vivacta Bio closes over $50 mln in Series A, A+ financing

Duck Creek launches agentic configurator to cut policy implementation by 50%

Duck Creek launches agentic configurator to cut policy implementation by 50%

ShengShu unveils Motubrain world action model for robotics

ShengShu unveils Motubrain world action model for robotics

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020