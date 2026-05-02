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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TCL TECH net profit surges 188.8% in 2025

May 02, 2026 | 10:02
(0) user say
The Chinese technology conglomerate reported nearly tripled annual earnings driven by robust display panel business performance.

SHENZHEN, China, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Technology Group Corporation (000100.SZ) reported a 188.8% year-on-year increase in net profit attributable to shareholders for 2025, reaching RMB 4.52 billion (US$643 million). The strong performance was primarily driven by the robust expansion of its advanced display business.

Full-year operating revenue reached RMB 184.06 billion (US$26.19 billion), an 11.7% year-on-year increase. Net cash flow from operating activities rose 49.1% to RMB 44.02 billion (US$6.26 billion). The board proposed a cash dividend of RMB 0.90 (US$0.13) per 10 shares, representing a payout ratio exceeding 40%. The company also published a three-year shareholder return plan under which it intends, in principle, to distribute an annual cash dividend of no less than 30% of its net profit attributable to shareholders from 2026 to 2028.

Display business drives profitability and global positioning

The display business, TCL CSOT, served as the primary growth engine and solidified its role as a leading global manufacturer of advanced display panels. The subsidiary recorded operating revenue of RMB 105.24 billion (US$14.97 billion), up 17.4% year-on-year, and a net profit of RMB 8.01 billion (US$1.14 billion), up 44.4% year on year.

TCL CSOT maintained its global leadership in large-sized displays, ranking first globally in market share for panels 98 inches and above, and second globally in overall TV panel shipments. The company also secured rapid volume growth in the small- and medium-sized segments. In 2025, monitor panel shipments increased by 17%, securing the number two position globally, while gaming monitors remained firmly in first place worldwide. Laptop panel shipments surged 64%. Mobile phone panel shipments rose 29%, pushing the company's global market share to third.

Simultaneously, the company expanded its domestic production capacity and technical capabilities. TCL TECH completed the acquisition of the LG Display's Guangzhou LCD factory (t11) in China to rapidly achieve mass production of monitor products. Additionally, the company broke ground on the world's first 8.6-Generation IJP OLED production line (t8) in Guangzhou, advancing the commercialization of next-generation display technologies.

Leading the industry in sustainability and operational excellence

TCL TECH optimized the operating performance of its new-energy photovoltaics business. In 2025, the new-energy photovoltaic business of TZE achieved operating revenue of RMB 22.73 billion (US$3.23 billion). Within this segment, the cells and modules business generated revenue of RMB 9.32 billion (US$1.33 billion), representing a 60.5% year-on-year increase as the company accelerated its moderate integration strategy.

TCL TECH enhanced operational efficiency across the display segment, supported by the integration of artificial intelligence into the manufacturing and R&D processes. TCL CSOT deployed "X-Intelligence 3.0," the display industry's first domain-specific large AI model with advanced reasoning capabilities. Applied directly to product development, the model increased material development efficiency by 30% and product issue analysis efficiency by 20%.

By PR Newswire

TCL

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