Dien May Xanh plans IPO in 2026

According to its Resolution of the 2026 AGM released on March 11, the IPO is scheduled to take place in 2026 after the State Securities Commission issues a certificate of registration for the public offering of shares.

Dien May Xanh has a charter capital of approximately VND11.01 trillion ($423.5 million). The company aims to raise its charter capital to $492.7 million following the IPO. The initial price will be set at not lower than 62 US cents per share.

The move takes place when its parent company MWG’s retail ecosystem undergoes comprehensive restructuring. In addition to raising capital, the offering will help the company improve transparency, standardise corporate governance to listed-company norms, and unlock new growth potential for the electronics retail chain.

In 2026, Dien May Xanh targets 12 per cent revenue growth to about $4.71 billion and a nearly 27 per cent increase in after-tax profit to around $283 million.

After more than a decade of aggressive network expansion to capture market share, Dien May Xanh has grown its chain to more than 3,000 stores. This creates the foundation for the chain to improve sales performance instead of accelerating new store openings.

Beyond the domestic market, Dien May Xanh is also expanding its retail model into international markets through the EraBlue joint venture in Indonesia.

With revenues in the tens of trillions of VND, the largest electronics retail chain, and a stable profit base, Dien May Xanh's IPO is expected to attract significant attention from domestic and international investors and financial institutions.

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