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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Dien May Xanh plans IPO in 2026

March 16, 2026 | 14:54
(0) user say
Electronics retail chain Dien May Xanh, under Mobile World Investment Corp, plans an initial public offering by selling 180 million shares, or a 16 per cent stake.
Dien May Xanh plans IPO in 2026

According to its Resolution of the 2026 AGM released on March 11, the IPO is scheduled to take place in 2026 after the State Securities Commission issues a certificate of registration for the public offering of shares.

Dien May Xanh has a charter capital of approximately VND11.01 trillion ($423.5 million). The company aims to raise its charter capital to $492.7 million following the IPO. The initial price will be set at not lower than 62 US cents per share.

The move takes place when its parent company MWG’s retail ecosystem undergoes comprehensive restructuring. In addition to raising capital, the offering will help the company improve transparency, standardise corporate governance to listed-company norms, and unlock new growth potential for the electronics retail chain.

In 2026, Dien May Xanh targets 12 per cent revenue growth to about $4.71 billion and a nearly 27 per cent increase in after-tax profit to around $283 million.

After more than a decade of aggressive network expansion to capture market share, Dien May Xanh has grown its chain to more than 3,000 stores. This creates the foundation for the chain to improve sales performance instead of accelerating new store openings.

Beyond the domestic market, Dien May Xanh is also expanding its retail model into international markets through the EraBlue joint venture in Indonesia.

With revenues in the tens of trillions of VND, the largest electronics retail chain, and a stable profit base, Dien May Xanh's IPO is expected to attract significant attention from domestic and international investors and financial institutions.

Vietnam’s IPO market eyes revival in 2026 Vietnam’s IPO market eyes revival in 2026

The market for new share listings is showing signs of renewed momentum, supported by improved regulation and broader sector participation.
Jollibee subsidiary Highlands Coffee evaluates Vietnam IPO Jollibee subsidiary Highlands Coffee evaluates Vietnam IPO

Jollibee Foods Corporation has announced that the board of its subsidiary Highlands Coffee is evaluating a planned public listing in Vietnam.
Vietnam's IPO market on recovery trajectory Vietnam's IPO market on recovery trajectory

Vietnam's initial public offering (IPO) arena has witnessed a rebound following two blockbuster IPOs in the financial sector in 2025.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
IPO Dien May Xanh Mobile World Group

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